Home Entertainment Mr. Mi’s “WE Our Ten Years” kicked off with a surprise countdown to the 10th anniversary commemorative single – China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

Mr. Mi’s “WE Our Ten Years” kicked off with a surprise countdown to the 10th anniversary commemorative single – China Entertainment Network

by admin
Mr. Mi’s “WE Our Ten Years” kicked off with a surprise countdown to the 10th anniversary commemorative single – China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn The golden melody group MIXER will hold the 10th anniversary concert of “WE Our Ten Years” at the Kaohsiung Pop Music Center on December 24th. The show is in the final countdown. They are intensively involved in the preparation and training of the group. The 10th anniversary commemorative single “Countdown 30,000 Days” records important moments with the theme of unforgettable, and uses the music he is good at to give back to the music fans who have been with him all the way. Mr. Mo said emotionally: “Mr. Mo’s 10th anniversary is It took a lot of support from fans to get here and become who we are now.”

During the 10 years in the army, Mr. Mi has gone through the high moments of winning golden songs and the lows of being questioned by the outside world. All kinds of mood changes are imprinted in their works. Talking about the most memorable moments of the members, drummer Yifan said that in 2014, he won the During the Golden Melody Awards, the award presenter slapped Ah Xiang’s voice as he read the group name “Mr. A little bit: “We used to go to Live House to perform, and we were often in the basement. It might not be ventilated, and there would be a mixed smell of smoke, alcohol and musty. We can say that we grew up smelling that smell, as if talking about it It’s not very healthy, but it really brings you back to the beginning when you smell it!”

See also  Zhizhen Technology: Shareholder Peng Linming plans to reduce holdings by more than half, and has reduced holdings of 250,000 shares jqknews

Guitarist Zhe’an smells the rain and thinks of the time when Mr. Mi first formed a group. At that time, the configuration was simple and everything was done by himself. It was a hard but rewarding day, he said with a smile: “Now that I think about it, I think it’s quite fun, but now I really can’t do it like this, I feel so tired!” Bassist Enuo added: “At that time, I only brought one The raincoat will be put on the instrument first, and it doesn’t matter if you get caught in the rain.” Guitarist Xiao B captured all the unforgettable moments with photos, “I found a photo of the group just formed a while ago, and seeing it is like going back to that time!”

Lead singer Sheng Hao created “Countdown 30,000 Days” just to record every unforgettable moment. He explained: “There is always such a moment, a smell, and a person who will remind me of myself, and the whole person will return to the memory in an instant. The incident is at the moment. I hope to use “Countdown 30,000 Days” to leave memories belonging to Mr. Mo and fans.” Sheng Hao also felt a lot: “After my grandfather got dementia, he was very obsessed with specific memories, which made me think like this The deep feeling, how unforgettable it is to remember it for a lifetime.”

Mr. Mo has accumulated many live performances in the past 10 years. They are full of charm on stage. Whether it is a chorus with fans or a full-fledged interaction atmosphere, it is unforgettable. For fan communication, they specially arranged a chorus section at the end of “Countdown to 30,000 Days”, expecting fans to have a 4,500-person chorus with them at the first high-flow scene. “If you are familiar with it, you can sing together on the spot!”

See also  SHINee Key will comeback solo on the 30th to release a new solo album – yqqlm

Mr. Mo’s “WE Our Ten Years” concert released a very small number of tickets a few days ago. Please take advantage of the limited quantity. For more activities, please visit Mr. Mi, Believe Music’s official Weibo, and WeChat.

You may also like

The second season of “Annual Comedy Contest” ends...

Tom Cruise’s Most Dangerous Stunt in Film History...

“Mission Impossible 7” Tom Cruise performed the craziest...

Hu Ge’s new variety show “All the way...

We are all Sleeping Beauties – La Stampa

Turkey, a mysterious circular structure comes to light....

Watches, in November exports grow like never before:...

TWICE’s number of streaming media on spotify reaches...

2023, the year zero of the electric car:...

Jiang Yiyan first responded to the turmoil of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy