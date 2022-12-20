China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn The golden melody group MIXER will hold the 10th anniversary concert of “WE Our Ten Years” at the Kaohsiung Pop Music Center on December 24th. The show is in the final countdown. They are intensively involved in the preparation and training of the group. The 10th anniversary commemorative single “Countdown 30,000 Days” records important moments with the theme of unforgettable, and uses the music he is good at to give back to the music fans who have been with him all the way. Mr. Mo said emotionally: “Mr. Mo’s 10th anniversary is It took a lot of support from fans to get here and become who we are now.”

During the 10 years in the army, Mr. Mi has gone through the high moments of winning golden songs and the lows of being questioned by the outside world. All kinds of mood changes are imprinted in their works. Talking about the most memorable moments of the members, drummer Yifan said that in 2014, he won the During the Golden Melody Awards, the award presenter slapped Ah Xiang’s voice as he read the group name “Mr. A little bit: “We used to go to Live House to perform, and we were often in the basement. It might not be ventilated, and there would be a mixed smell of smoke, alcohol and musty. We can say that we grew up smelling that smell, as if talking about it It’s not very healthy, but it really brings you back to the beginning when you smell it!”

Guitarist Zhe’an smells the rain and thinks of the time when Mr. Mi first formed a group. At that time, the configuration was simple and everything was done by himself. It was a hard but rewarding day, he said with a smile: “Now that I think about it, I think it’s quite fun, but now I really can’t do it like this, I feel so tired!” Bassist Enuo added: “At that time, I only brought one The raincoat will be put on the instrument first, and it doesn’t matter if you get caught in the rain.” Guitarist Xiao B captured all the unforgettable moments with photos, “I found a photo of the group just formed a while ago, and seeing it is like going back to that time!”

Lead singer Sheng Hao created “Countdown 30,000 Days” just to record every unforgettable moment. He explained: “There is always such a moment, a smell, and a person who will remind me of myself, and the whole person will return to the memory in an instant. The incident is at the moment. I hope to use “Countdown 30,000 Days” to leave memories belonging to Mr. Mo and fans.” Sheng Hao also felt a lot: “After my grandfather got dementia, he was very obsessed with specific memories, which made me think like this The deep feeling, how unforgettable it is to remember it for a lifetime.”

Mr. Mo has accumulated many live performances in the past 10 years. They are full of charm on stage. Whether it is a chorus with fans or a full-fledged interaction atmosphere, it is unforgettable. For fan communication, they specially arranged a chorus section at the end of “Countdown to 30,000 Days”, expecting fans to have a 4,500-person chorus with them at the first high-flow scene. “If you are familiar with it, you can sing together on the spot!”

Mr. Mo's "WE Our Ten Years" concert released a very small number of tickets a few days ago.