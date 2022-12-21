[The Epoch Times, December 20, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) The Golden Melody Orchestra “Mr. Mi” will hold the 10th anniversary concert of “WE Our Decade” at the Kaohsiung Pop Music Center on the 24th, and the show has entered the final countdown Recently, they have been intensively preparing for and practicing the group. At the same time, they released the MV for the 10th anniversary commemorative single “Countdown 30,000 Days”, recording important moments with the title “Unforgettable”.

Mr. Mixer (MIXER) said emotionally: “Mr. Mixer’s 10th anniversary is because of the support of many fans to come here and become who we are today.”

During the 10 years since Mr. Mi became an army, he has gone through the high moments of winning golden songs and the low point of being questioned by the outside world. All kinds of mood changes are imprinted in their works.

Talking about the most memorable moments of the group members, drummer Yifan said that when he won the Golden Melody Award in 2014, he was most unforgettable when the award presenter slammed the name of the group “Mr. Moose”, “This is really important to my life moment!”

Shenghao smiled and recalled the mutual support in the early days of the army: “We often went to live house performances, and we were often in the basement. It may not be ventilated. There will be a mixture of smoke, alcohol and musty smell. We can say I grew up smelling that smell, it seems unhealthy to say it, but once I smell it, I will go back to the beginning!”

He also had a lot of feelings: “After my grandfather got dementia, he was very obsessed with specific memories, which made me think about such a deep feeling, how unforgettable it is to remember it for a lifetime.”

Guitarist Zhe’an smells the rain and thinks of the time when Mr. Mi first formed a group. At that time, the configuration was simple and everything was done by himself. It was a hard but rewarding day, he said with a smile: “Thinking about it now, I think it’s quite fun, but now I really can’t do it like this, I feel so tired!”

Bassist Enoch added: “At that time, if I only brought a raincoat, I would put it on the instrument first, and it didn’t matter if I got caught in the rain.”

Guitarist Xiao B captured all the unforgettable moments with photos, “I found a photo of the group just formed a while ago, and seeing it is like going back to that time!”

Lead singer Sheng Hao recalled every unforgettable moment. He explained: “There is always such a moment, a smell, and a person who will remind me of the memory, and the whole person will instantly return to the present moment of the incident.”

Mr. Mi has accumulated a lot of live performances in the past 10 years. The tickets for this high-flow opening concert were sold out quickly, which also made them look forward to communicating with fans. It is possible to achieve a chorus of 4,500 people with them in the first high-flow scene.

Ren Xianqi, who previously collaborated with Mr. Mi in “Restart” and “Don’t Be Afraid”, spared no effort to take care of his younger generation. As soon as he learned that Mr. Mi’s “Countdown 30,000 Days” MV was being filmed, he immediately overcome all difficulties. During the interval, he went to the studio to visit the set, which surprised and delighted Mr. Mo.

Ren Xianqi also cheered for them and wished Mr. Mi all the best for Gaoliu’s concert on December 24.

