MRV quer follow-on de R$ 500 mi a R$ 1 bi

MRV will launch a follow-on which should revolve between BRL 500 million and BRL 1 billion and which will be 100% primary, sources familiar with the matter told Brazil Journal.

The developer hired BTG Pactual (leader), Itaú BBA and Bradesco BBI. The offer should be launched in the second half of this month, according to one of the sources.

O Valor had earlier reported the hiring of the three banks.

MRV will use the resources to strengthen its capital structure to have more flexibility to invest in the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program, which is one of the main flags of Lula 3.

Recently, the Government increased the financing ceiling per property from BRL 264,000 to BRL 350,000 in MCMV band 3, and has also studied raising the income ceiling for access to the program, to up to BRL 12,000.

The two measures encouraged developers, as they significantly expand the program’s addressable market.

“MRV had an important operational improvement, it made a recent sale of Resia [por R$ 370 milhões] and now you will have this new money from the offer. This will greatly increase the company’s muscle and give it financial flexibility to continue growing,” said a source.

The offer comes at a time when MRV is highly leveraged. The Menin company ended the first quarter with leverage (measured by the net debt/equity ratio) of 72.3%, one of the highest in the industry.

For comparison purposes, Direcional Engenharia has a leverage of 19.3% and Tenda 67%.

MRV isn’t the only one looking to strengthen its swing to surf the MCMV. Last week, Direcional raised R$430 million in a popular follow-on, with exactly the same objective.

MRV’s share drops 2.5% with the news, with the company worth R$ 5.4 billion on B3.

