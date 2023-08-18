MSCHF Launches “AC2 Mule”: A Modern Twist on Medical Shoes

MSCHF Collaborates with Crocs Once Again to Launch “AC2 Mule” Inspired by Medical Shoes

New York-based creative group MSCHF has joined forces with popular footwear brand Crocs once again to create the latest shoe collaboration. Following the success of their previous collaborative shoe, the “AC1” which resembled medical protective gear, MSCHF has now unveiled the “AC2 Mule” – a variant version of its predecessor.

The “AC2 Mule” showcases a sleek and modern design, available in black and gray. The slip-on style, combined with the convenient strap system, provides ease in putting on and taking off the shoe. Equipped with a lightweight EVA Foam outsole and MSCHF’s patented “WOWCOMFY!” technology, the shoes offer both comfort and style.

The highly anticipated MSCHF “AC2 Mule” will be launched on August 22nd, and will be available for purchase on MSCHF’s official website and the MSCHF Sneakers app. Priced at $115, this limited edition collaboration is expected to sell out quickly.

Fans and sneaker enthusiasts are advised to stay tuned for further updates and release news.

