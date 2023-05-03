MSCHF Liquefied Modeling Shoes Super Normal 2 The Latest Color “Orange Milk” Is Officially On The Shelves

The creative group MSCHF, which continues to bring amazing footwear works, has injected a new color called “Orange Milk” into the deformed shoe Super Normal 2 this time.

The Super Normal 2, which looks like the liquefied version of Nike AF1, returns with vibrant colors. The whole shoe is made of asymmetrical wavy pieces. Not only the overall visual effect is strong, but also the rich details are worth noting, including the twist on the tongue and the side of the midsole. The MSCHF logo, while the metal shoelace buckle that also follows the wavy outline, and the “!!!” embroidery on the heel highlight the brand image and design theme; in addition, the elements on the upper extend to the bottom, and are blessed in orange and white swirls. Underneath is an exclusive rubber sole.

Super Normal 2 “Orange Milk” is now available on the brand’s official website at a price of $170. Interested readers may wish to buy it.