Home » MSCHF Liquefied Modeling Shoes Super Normal 2 The Latest Color “Orange Milk” Is Officially On The Shelves
Entertainment

MSCHF Liquefied Modeling Shoes Super Normal 2 The Latest Color “Orange Milk” Is Officially On The Shelves

by admin
MSCHF Liquefied Modeling Shoes Super Normal 2 The Latest Color “Orange Milk” Is Officially On The Shelves

The creative group MSCHF, which continues to bring amazing footwear works, has injected a new color called “Orange Milk” into the deformed shoe Super Normal 2 this time.

The Super Normal 2, which looks like the liquefied version of Nike AF1, returns with vibrant colors. The whole shoe is made of asymmetrical wavy pieces. Not only the overall visual effect is strong, but also the rich details are worth noting, including the twist on the tongue and the side of the midsole. The MSCHF logo, while the metal shoelace buckle that also follows the wavy outline, and the “!!!” embroidery on the heel highlight the brand image and design theme; in addition, the elements on the upper extend to the bottom, and are blessed in orange and white swirls. Underneath is an exclusive rubber sole.

Super Normal 2 “Orange Milk” is now available on the brand’s official website at a price of $170. Interested readers may wish to buy it.

See also  Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the information about Patagonia

You may also like

Poisoning from consumption of contaminated food

Take the First Look at the Latest Crenshaw...

Floods kill more than 100 in Rwanda

Cosmile Europe, the ingredients of cosmetics have no...

FreshService and Kuchofuku launch cool vest with built-in...

Pablo Finkelstein, the leading short filmmaker in Argentina

they took more than 10 million pesos

The Accademia dei Lincei awards Kiefer, Penone, Zerocalcare,...

Argentina celebrates Milanesa Day: why it is celebrated...

Be the first to take a closer look...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy