MSCHF Microscopic Handbag Succeeds in Auction for $63,750

JOOPITER, an online auction platform founded by Pharrell Williams, recently officially announced the transaction prices of several rare items at auction, including the microscopic handbag “Microscopic Handbag” from MSCHF, which is smaller than a grain of sea salt and only 657 x The 222 x 700 micron handbag, whose details must be seen under a microscope, eventually sold for a high price of $63,750, directly surpassing the price of Louis Vuitton’s real-size OnTheGo handbag by about 20 times.

Regarding sky-high bags, I have to mention naturally a yellow crocodile leather Louis Vuitton Speedy travel bag held by Pharrell Williams himself. It is said that it is named “Millionaire” because it is worth $1 million.

Considering that Pharrell Williams is the new creative director of Louis Vuitton and launched the first series, the above-mentioned two packs and unimaginable astronomical figures have also successfully raised more topics related to the brand. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

