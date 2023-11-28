Home » MSCHF Unveils “Super Baby” Sneaker Line Inspired by Super Normal
New York Creative Group MSCHF Launches New Sneaker “Super Baby”

New York-based creative group MSCHF has announced the launch of their latest sneaker, the “Super Baby.” The shoe, which is based on the Super Normal design, features a thick cartoon style that is sure to catch the eye of sneaker enthusiasts.

The “Super Baby” is expected to be available in youth sizes, with the possibility of adult sizes being released in the future. To promote the new sneaker, MSCHF has enlisted the help of social media celebrity and former adult actress Lana Rhoades to shoot a video with her son, Milo. While it is not yet certain whether the shoes will be available in adult sizes, the style featured by Lana in the promotional material has raised some questions, with speculation that it may have been presented through Photoshop post-production.

The “Super Baby” sneaker comes in three distinct versions. The first version features an all-white leather design with red accents on the tongue, heel label, and insole. The second version is colorful and consists of yellow, red, green, blue, and white, while the third model utilizes a metal upper with pink tones and heart-shaped patterns on the shoe body, as well as the word “MSCHF” written in a Barbie-style font. The logo on the heel of the shoe may be inspired by Little Tikes, and the “B” in “Baby” on the tongue bears a resemblance to the “R” star of Toys “R” Us.

The “Super Baby” sneakers will be priced at $250 and will be available for purchase on December 5th. While detailed sizes have not yet been announced, interested readers are encouraged to keep an eye out for further updates. With their unique design and eye-catching style, MSCHF’s “Super Baby” sneaker is sure to make a splash in the world of footwear fashion.

