MTV and TelevisaUnivision Join Forces for the Biggest Global Broadcast of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

MTV and TelevisaUnivision have announced a groundbreaking alliance for the live simulcast of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The awards show, set to take place on September 12, will be broadcast on UNIMÁS at 8PM ET/PT, with an immediate replay on Univision at 11:30PM ET/PT. This collaboration is expected to make it the broadcast with the largest global audience in the history of the VMAs.

As part of the simulcast, UNIMÁS will provide its audience with exclusive access to the show, featuring commentary from fan favorite Alejandra Espinoza during the three-hour broadcast. This unique offering aims to enhance the viewer experience and engage the audience further.

The awards ceremony will also mark Brazilian singer Anitta’s first public appearance after undergoing surgery for endometriosis, a condition she had been suffering from for nine years. Anitta, who had a musical number at the MTV VMAs, turned heads with her risky red dress, which featured a corset and exposed breasts. The outfit symbolized her loving and open-hearted personality.

The event showcased a range of stunning looks from various celebrities. Camilo and Evaluna, known as the parents of Indigo, made a fashion statement on the red carpet by coordinating their outfits. Camilo opted for his signature relaxed style, while Evaluna wore a white dress with a corset and black boots.

Other artists also stood out with their unique fashion choices. Becky G stunned in a fitted dress with six panels, each portraying a different motif. The dress featured square openings on the side, which exposed a significant amount of her skin. J Balvin, in his oversized white suit, brought his vibrant and colorful hair design to match.

J Balvin’s girlfriend, Valentina Ferrer, arrived by his side wearing a black dress with a rectangular cut at the top and a wide A-line skirt at the bottom. Sofía Carson opted for an elegant and daring style, donning a dress with a sweetheart neckline attached to a large hood.

The Korean girl group BLACKPINK showcased their personal tastes by wearing black outfits with different designs. Taylor Swift chose a revealing model adorned with crystal chains that made her shine. Sabrina Carpenter embraced the trend of “cut-out” styles with a dress featuring colorful and bright flowers.

Dove Cameron combined a feminine style with a daring touch by wearing a floral dress along with three black leather belts. Bebe Rexha stunned in a black dress with a pronounced neckline and a side opening in her skirt. Lizzo, the “Rumors” singer, dazzled in a strapless and voluminous Jean Paul Gaultier dress, complemented by semi-transparent opera gloves and silver jewelry. Lili Reinhart, on the other hand, opted for a classic and conservative black dress made of transparent fabric.

Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming, and events at Paramount and head of music content at Paramount Global, expressed his excitement about the partnership with TelevisaUnivision, highlighting the expansion of the VMAs’ global presence. Ignacio Meyer, President of US Networks at TelevisaUnivision, emphasized their commitment to offering the best entertainment and their enthusiasm to be the exclusive Spanish-language destination for this year’s VMAs.

The 2023 VMAs will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey and will feature epic performances from renowned artists. The lineup includes Latin powerhouses such as Anitta, Karol G, Peso Pluma, The Warning, and honoree Video Vanguard Shakira. International figures Måneskin, Stray Kids, TOMORROW Global Icon, and other artists yet to be announced will also take the stage.

With this historic alliance between MTV and TelevisaUnivision, the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are set to become the largest celebration of global music in MTV history, reaching a wide and diverse audience across the globe.

