The Bored Ape Yacht Club has entered the Twitter accounts of about a dozen celebrities, from a spooky scene on “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” to MTV VMAs.This Sunday, Eminem and Snoop Dogg – two well-known NFT holders of the Boring Ape Yacht Club – sang their latest song, and it’s almost like they are on the Boring Ape Yachting The club’s alter ego.

The Boring Ape Yacht Club has become the largest collection of NFTs, consisting of 10,000 cartoons. Owning a boring ape (they range from $150,000 to over $1 million) earns the commercial rights to the depicted ape. Some people use these intellectual property rights to write books, and Seth Green is using them to create a TV show.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg became the first mainstream musicians to use their boring ape images in their performances. The two rappers play their respective NFTs in a video clip for their latest collaboration, From The D 2 The LBC.

