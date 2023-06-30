Mu Gaodi MOBI GARDEN joins hands with 2023 Aranya Theater Festival Migratory Birds 300——in the name of art, a new wave of outdoor lifestyles is launched-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source title: MOBI GARDEN joins hands with 2023 Aranya Theater Festival Migratory Birds 300——In the name of art, a new wave of outdoor lifestyle is launched

On June 15, the 2023 Aranya Theater Festival officially opened with Meng Jinghui, Zhang Ziyi, and Chen Minghao as artistic directors. 13 cutting-edge overseas theatrical works from Germany, France, Italy, etc., and 24 top domestic masterpieces, together bring a feast of seaside art to drama lovers.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the brand, MOBI GARDEN joined hands with Aranya Theater Festival Migratory Bird 300 for the first time to provide artists from all over the world with a living space to talk about nature and explore themselves with professional camping equipment. A poetic symphony of infinite blending of life.

Camping professionalism, poetic blend with art

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Mobi GARDEN. As the leading brand in the camping industry, Mobi Garden adheres to camping professionalism, creates a mobile home in nature, and is committed to bringing comfort to nature and bringing nature back to life.

When Mu Gaodi received the invitation from Aranya Theater Festival Migratory Bird 300 to become a special partner of Aranya Theater Festival and a sustainable content partner of Migratory Bird 300, he also received a huge challenge – 315 tents selection and construction. After countless internal discussions, collisions, and pre-builds. In the end, Mu Gaodi chose the “Epoch 230 Tent”. No matter in terms of appearance, weather resistance, or the convenience of construction, it is very suitable for this theater festival.

On June 5th, Mugaodi staff arrived at the site in Aranya and immediately devoted themselves to the construction. Use drones to locate the tent, plant the first sand nails, and build the first tent… In 5 days, after experiencing high temperatures of more than 30 degrees, strong winds of level 9 at the seaside, and heavy rains, etc., Mu Gaodi’s tent is as stable as Mount Tai and will not fall down.

MOBI GARDEN hopes to stimulate the potential and emotions of artists with more diverse environments and the natural scenery of sea water, green land, forests, and beaches. Under the theme of “Shouting and Whispering”, use the shape of the body to open to the world and perceive the sound of all things; in the name of art, feel the surging echo of nature and start a new wave of outdoor lifestyle.

Living Together, Dialogue with Nature

Migratory Bird 300 2023 is the most romantic, imaginative, and diverse existence in the Aranya Theater Festival, and it is also the world‘s first cross-border art project that occurs simultaneously in multiple places.

Sustainability and environmental protection are the eternal propositions of Migratory Bird 300 2023. As a sustainable content partner of Migratory Bird 300 2023, MOBI GARDEN hopes to help artists reach more distant stages, express their voices and present content in a more sustainable way; better listen to nature and learn from the changing environment Get inspired.

The “tent camp” by the sea is the base camp for artists to live and create. The “Epoch 230 Tent” with 315 mugao flutes stands by the sea, sheltering migratory bird artists from the wind and rain, allowing the tent to accommodate the imagination of life art.

300 artists with different identities and backgrounds come from afar like migrating birds and gather here to live and create together. In the ever-changing environment and space, use the works to speak out, present 194 performances in a new way, and have a frank dialogue with the audience and nature.

Create a dream by the sea, open nature with a little freedom

The story of the 20th anniversary of MOBI GARDEN’s exploration and innovation begins with a cold mountain tent.

In the MOBI GARDEN brand area of ​​the Aranya base camp, Mobi GARDEN used the exhibition device to tell several shining moments between the brand and the campers in the past 20 years: “Lengshan Tent Crossing No Man’s Land”, “Feeling The ground spike that passed minus 30 degrees”, “the trekking pole that traveled around the world“… Behind the plain narration is the power of professionalism.

Born out of love, and move forward professionally. Over the past 20 years, MOBI GARDEN has always been leading the industry trend, guarding millions of campers to go outdoors and open up nature with small comfort.

MOBI GARDEN hopes to use the immersive experience of the Aranya Theater Festival to explore the wonderful possibility of the integration of outdoor lifestyle and art. It is hoped that this 300-hour drama carnival by the sea will inspire more diverse artistic creations.

There is a time to gather and disperse, but the world is infinitely broad. I hope that more people will take the echo of this seaside dream and start a new adventure in life under the protection of Mu Gaodi’s professional equipment.

On June 15, the 2023 Aranya Theater Festival officially opened with Meng Jinghui, Zhang Ziyi, and Chen Minghao as artistic directors. 13 cutting-edge overseas theatrical works from Germany, France, Italy, etc., and 24 top domestic masterpieces, together bring a seaside artistic feast to drama lovers.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the brand, MOBI GARDEN joined hands with Aranya Theater Festival Migratory Bird 300 for the first time to provide artists from all over the world with a living space to talk about nature and explore themselves with professional camping equipment. A poetic symphony of infinite blending of life.

Camping professionalism, poetic blend with art

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Mobi GARDEN. As the leading brand in the camping industry, Mobi Garden adheres to camping professionalism, creates a mobile home in nature, and is committed to bringing comfort to nature and bringing nature back to life.

When Mu Gaodi received the invitation of Aranya Theater Festival Migratory Bird 300 and became a special partner of Aranya Theater Festival and a sustainable content partner of Migratory Bird 300, he also received a huge challenge – 315 tents selection and construction. After countless internal discussions, collisions, and pre-builds. In the end, Mu Gaodi chose the “Epoch 230 Tent”. No matter in terms of appearance, weather resistance, or the convenience of construction, it is very suitable for this theater festival.

On June 5th, Mugaodi staff arrived at the site in Aranya and immediately devoted themselves to the construction. Use drones to locate tents, plant the first sand nails, and build the first tent… In 5 days, after experiencing high temperatures of more than 30 degrees, strong winds of level 9 at the seaside, and heavy rains, etc., Mu Gaodi’s tent is as stable as Mount Tai and will not fall down.

MOBI GARDEN hopes to stimulate the potential and emotions of artists with more diverse environments and the natural scenery of sea water, green land, forests, and beaches. Under the theme of “Shouting and Whispering”, use the shape of the body to open to the world and perceive the sound of all things; in the name of art, feel the surging echo of nature and start a new wave of outdoor lifestyle.

Living Together, Dialogue with Nature

Migratory Bird 300 2023 is the most romantic, imaginative, and diverse existence in the Aranya Theater Festival, and it is also the world‘s first cross-border art project that occurs simultaneously in multiple places.

Sustainability and environmental protection are the eternal propositions of Migratory Bird 300 2023. As a sustainable content partner of Migratory Bird 300 2023, MOBI GARDEN hopes to help artists reach more distant stages, express and present content in a more sustainable way; better listen to nature, and learn from the changing environment Get inspired.

The “tent camp” by the sea is the base camp for artists to live and create. The “Epoch 230 Tent” with 315 mugao flutes stands by the sea, sheltering migratory bird artists from the wind and rain, allowing the tent to accommodate the imagination of life art.

300 artists with different identities and backgrounds come from afar like migrating birds and gather here to live and create together. In the ever-changing environment and space, use the works to speak out, present 194 performances in a new way, and have a frank dialogue with the audience and nature.

Create a dream by the sea, open nature with a little freedom

The story of the 20th anniversary of MOBI GARDEN’s exploration and innovation begins with a cold mountain tent.

In the MOBI GARDEN brand area of ​​the Aranya Base Camp, Mobi GARDEN used the exhibition device to tell several shining moments between the brand and the campers in the past 20 years: “Lengshan Tent Crossing No Man’s Land”, “Feeling The ground spike that passed minus 30 degrees”, “the trekking pole that traveled around the world“… Behind the plain narration is the power of professionalism.

Born out of love, and move forward professionally. Over the past 20 years, MOBI GARDEN has always been leading the industry trend, guarding millions of campers to go outdoors and open up nature with small comfort.

MOBI GARDEN hopes to use the immersive experience of the Aranya Theater Festival to explore the wonderful possibility of the integration of outdoor lifestyle and art. It is hoped that this 300-hour drama carnival by the sea will inspire more diverse artistic creations.

Gathering and dispersing sometimes, but the world is infinitely broad. I hope that more people will take the echo of this seaside dream and start a new adventure in life under the protection of Mu Gaodi’s professional equipment.

Disclaimer: The purpose of reposting this article on this website is to provide readers with more information, and the content involved does not constitute investment or consumption advice. If you have any questions about the facts of the article, please check with the relevant parties. The opinions of the article are not the opinions of this website, and are for readers’ reference only.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

