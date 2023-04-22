Multi-faceted and colorful interpretation of Omega’s new Seamaster series Aqua Terra Shades watch_TOM News

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra watchIt is popular for its youthful style, excellent anti-magnetic performance and precision. Today, the launch of the Aqua Terra Shades watch further radiates the color and vitality of this series, presenting a new direction of Omega watchmaking technology full of vigor and vitality. Omega brings together a series of colorful and vivid sea and land tones on the dial, allowing every wearer to interpret his own style with the power of color. Adhering to the signature style of the Aqua Terra watch, the case of the Aqua Terra Shades watch also adopts a symmetrical design. The case and crown are made of stainless steel and polished. The case back is designed with a corrugated edge. The dials of the Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades watches are all made of brass, with a sun-brushed effect from the center to the periphery. The dial of each watch is covered with lacquer, and the rich colors are very attractive. Thanks to the pioneering technology that has been continuously innovated in recent years, Omega is able to present a unique color on the watch beyond the past. From the sea to the land, the Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades watch draws inspiration from the diverse colors of nature, with dial colors such as dark blue, lake green and terracotta.









Inside the watchOmega 8800 Master Chronometer Movement, has passed the rigorous test approved by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS), and its accuracy, anti-magnetic and overall performance have all reached the higher standards of the industry. The bracelet of the watch is made of fine steel, and the small and exquisite arc-shaped links are newly upgraded, giving it a new charm.

Referring to the new watch, An Shiwen, the global president and CEO of Omega, said, “Omega has always advocated that the watch is an expression of personality and self, especially the Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades watch. We hope that the new watch will The colorful colors presented by the watch can inspire everyone to explore their own colors and discover their own diversity.”

In order to fully demonstrate the color vitality and diverse styles of the new Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades watch, Omega launched the theme advertisement of “Multi-faceted Colors and Various Interpretations” to highlight the unique personality of each wearer. The theme of this advertisement is to interpret self-style with the power of color. Vibrant shell pink, or soft yet firm sandstone, the Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades tells your story in rich colours. The Seamaster Aqua Terra Shades is available in two sizes, 38mm and 34mm. The 34mm model features white 18K gold hands and hour markers shaped like the hull of a sailboat. The 38mm model features classic rhodium-plated hands and hour markers. The case is made of stainless steel and polished.







