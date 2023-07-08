Home » Multi-million dollar Arab offer to take Diego “Cholo” Simeone
Multi-million dollar Arab offer to take Diego “Cholo” Simeone

The powerful Arab club Al Ahli made an “astronomical” offer to DT Diego Pablo Simeone to direct, for several years, its professional team that today includes the Brazilians Roberto Firmino and Marcao.

The Spanish press specified that “after a series of informal tests weeks ago by Saudi leaders to find out the situation of a coach who is facing the last eleven months of his contract with Atlético, now Al Ahli has taken the first step, tempting the “Cholo” with a dizzying offer,” he said.

At this point, it must be remembered that it is the Saudi government that is managing the hiring of world stars, before distributing them to one of the big four, all located in the cities of Jeddah and Ryad.

A tempting offer that would last several years, since one of the objectives of these signings is that “the world stars that arrive in Arabia serve as the expansion of soccer in the country,” said “Marca.”

Simeone will end his contract with Atlético de Madrid in July 2024 and now the pass book of the “colchonero” team was doomed. However, the enormous bet in dollars from the Arabs moved the foundations of the Metropolitan Stadium in the Spanish capital.

Ahli was led in the past by the Argentines Miguel Ángel López, Gustavo Alfaro and Pablo Guede, plus the Brazilians Telé Santana and Luiz Felipe Scolari, among others.

