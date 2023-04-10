Do you know, Mom, that now the number of caesarean deliveries continues to increase globally, with more than 1 in 5 (21%) of all births. This number is predicted to continue to increase in the coming decades. In Indonesia, the rate of cesarean delivery has doubled in 5 years. The rate of caesarean delivery on a national scale is from 8.2% (2013 Basic Health Research) to 17.6% (2018 Basic Health Research).

There are many actual factors behind the increase in cesarean birth rates, including clinical indications and non-clinical factors. In fact, caesarean delivery has short and long term health consequences for both mother and child.

One of the health risks experienced by children born by caesarean method is that children experience an imbalance in the microbiota in their intestines, where the number of good bacteria is less and there are more harmful bacteria, resulting in intestinal dysbiosis and immune system disorders.

Coinciding with the International C-Section Awareness Month which falls in April, Danone Specialized Nutrition Indonesia (Danone SN Indonesia) conducts a series of programs to educate parents so they can understand the importance of optimizing the health of children born by Caesarean section to achieve long-term health.

Danone SN Indonesia Intensifies Multichannel Digital Campaign to Expand Long-Term Health Education for Caesarean Birth Children

The activities carried out are a month-long campaign through health applications and releasing an educational site about C-sections to expand benefits. The campaign was opened with an educational program through a webinar ‘Nutrition Talk’ with the theme “The Key to Long-Term Health for a Cesarean Birth Child”.

Together with the Danone Indonesia Medical and Scientific Affairs Director, Dr. dr. Ray Wagiu Basrowi, MKK , Danone SN Indonesia conducted Health Promotion related to the risk of cesarean delivery. Danone SN Indonesia is committed to the health of Indonesian children, including children born by caesarean section.

Danone SN Indonesia takes advantage of the C-section Awareness Month moment in April with concrete steps to raise awareness about the health impacts on children born by caesarean through multichannel education to mothers throughout Indonesia. One of them is through webinars

Apart from that, he also carried out a digital campaign for a full month through health applications, Instagram, TikTok, Zoom, and YouTube as well as a special website regarding C-section sundries which will be released in mid-April 2023. Danone SN Indonesia took this step because it saw the amount of enthusiasm mothers who actively seek information and increase reliable references regarding child health, both independently and through forums.

Doctor Ray explained that educational content is created in various delivery styles, such as article content, infographics, videos, live webinars, live sharing, and more interactive educational videos. Danone SN Indonesia wants to always accompany mothers in preparing the best for their children, also trying to be able to facilitate easy access to information that is valid, reliable, and in accordance with the needs of mothers. Each mother certainly has preferences in accessing information. For this reason, Danone SN Indonesia provides a variety of educational content

In the webinar, Pediatrician Consultant Gastrohepatology Dr. dr. Ariani Dewi Widodo, Sp.A (K), explained, “The gastrointestinal microbiota plays a role in the development and maturation of the immune system early in life. Differences in the birth canal affect the composition of the gastrointestinal microbiota. There is an imbalance of bacteria in the intestines of children born by caesarean section with a higher composition of harmful bacteria, while fewer good bacteria than children born normally or vaginally. Whereas a balanced composition of microbiota is necessary for the development of immune tolerance. This imbalance in the gastrointestinal microbiota is called intestinal dysbiosis. Dysbiosis conditions need to get proper treatment because it is a critical point that causes other health problems in children, especially in immunity, allergies, and children’s growth and development.”

Doctor Ariani emphasized that intestinal dysbiosis in children born by caesarean section will increase the risk of health problems in the future, especially in their immunity and development. “Exclusive breastfeeding is the best way to balance the microbiota profile. Of course, many already know that breast milk contains everything a child needs, including macro-nutrients (carbohydrates, fats, proteins) and micro-nutrients (vitamins, minerals). However, maybe there are still many who do not know that breast milk also contains synbiotics. Synbiotics are a synergy of prebiotics and probiotics that form a good immune system by supporting the interaction between the immune system and digestive tract bacteria.

Present at the zoom webinar this time, Miss Indonesia 2008 and representing Indonesia at the Miss Universe 2009 event, Zivanna Letisha Siregar, shared her experience as a mother who underwent a caesarean delivery. According to him, mothers’ knowledge about caesarean deliveries still needs to be improved, especially the impact of caesarean sections on children.

Zivanna shared her story, “During my pregnancy and delivery, I regularly consulted with doctors. The goal is to understand the things I need to do in optimizing the health of the mother and fetus during pregnancy and the health of the child after birth, especially regarding the nutrition needed during pregnancy and to support the growth and development of the child.”

As a mother of three children, Zivanna often worries about their development. He wants to make sure his children are always healthy and grow up to be winners. Therefore, Zivanna tries to be more aware and always up to date with important information related to child development.

During this C-section Awareness Month, Zivanna campaigned, “For mothers who give birth by caesarean, they must remain confident” that we are good mothers who always try to do the best for our children.

Even though there is a lot of stigma about the cesarean delivery method, we should just focus on preparing and doing the best for mothers and children so that they can optimize their health in the short and long term.

We need to always learn from health workers and seek information from reliable sources. In addition, joining the community can help us share experiences and get a good support system