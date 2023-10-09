“Multitudes”, the first scientific podcast from Laterza dedicated to biodiversity

«How many species exist on Earth? Scientists don’t know exactly.” The Multitudini podcast begins with this question, a podcast dedicated to the immense power and fragility of biodiversity.

Moltitudini is edited by La Stampa journalist Nicolas Lozito and published by Laterza, with the support of Findus and postproduction by Full Color Sound: three episodes of approximately half an hour are planned and the first episode, entitled “Origine” is already available on Spotify and the major platforms. The episode is enriched by four guests: the historian Alessandro Barbero, the political scientist and biodiversity expert Valeria Barbi, the forestry researcher Giorgio Vacchiano and the neuroscientist Giorgio Vallortigara.

«Imagine sailing in space and looking at the Earth from outside. – explains Lozito in the first minutes of the podcast – A blue and green dot floating in the void. On that sphere, this sphere, we live and millions and millions of different species. Plants, trees, algae, mushrooms, very small and enormous animals of all kinds. Scientists call all this “biodiversity”, a term that reminds us of the subsidiaries, but talking about biodiversity is also talking about passion and passions.”

The title “Multitudes” refers to a famous verse by the American poet Walt Whitman: “I am large, I contain multitudes” from Song of Myself, 51. In the same way the Planet contains multitudes, but today more than ever we human beings risk provoking imbalances in ecosystems and cause mass extinction. What are we losing and at what rate? The goal is to save ourselves together, and become good ancestors, of ourselves and of the Planet.

The publisher Laterza has been curating various audio projects for some years, so far mainly on historical themes (such as Mystery Train with the historian Alessandro Portelli and the History Lessons broadcast on the Rai Play Sound platforms). This is the first scientific project and aims to confirm the publisher’s commitment to environmental issues. Nicolas Lozito is the author of the podcast Verde Speranza de La Stampa produced by Onepodcast.