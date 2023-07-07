Mundo Pirata, Belgrano’s podcast with Losada and his self-criticism

In this edition of Mundo Pirata, the Mundo D podcast, we analyze the present of the team that comes from losing two online games: Instituto and Barracas.

What is happening to Celeste on the field of play with the permanent ups and downs in their performances and that now affected them in Gigante de Alberdi himself.

A strong self-criticism from goalkeeper Nahuel Losada and what coach Guillermo Farré said about what the squad needs to strengthen itself.

Theme additions: what you’re looking for and when they might arrive.

On this occasion, the delivery is in charge of the journalists Sebastián Roggero and Pablo Ocampo.

