Home » Mundo Pirata, Belgrano’s podcast with Losada and his self-criticism
Entertainment

Mundo Pirata, Belgrano’s podcast with Losada and his self-criticism

by admin
Mundo Pirata, Belgrano’s podcast with Losada and his self-criticism

In this edition of Mundo Pirata, the Mundo D podcast, we analyze the present of the team that comes from losing two online games: Instituto and Barracas.

What is happening to Celeste on the field of play with the permanent ups and downs in their performances and that now affected them in Gigante de Alberdi himself.

A strong self-criticism from goalkeeper Nahuel Losada and what coach Guillermo Farré said about what the squad needs to strengthen itself.

Theme additions: what you’re looking for and when they might arrive.

On this occasion, the delivery is in charge of the journalists Sebastián Roggero and Pablo Ocampo.

See also  Los Pumitas lost the last friendly before the start of the Under 20 Rugby World Cup

You may also like

who won the gold star this thursday july...

Sebastián Caicedo’s Controversial Separation with Carmen Villalobos and...

Cuarteteros upset with the Municipality want more premises...

Shakira’s Romantic Rumors: Is Lewis Hamilton Her New...

Today’s Evening Lottery, Friday, July 7, 2023

They challenged a speed camera with a foot...

Beloved Colombian Telenovela ‘Yo soy Betty, la fea’...

How to process temporary residence in Spain for...

Leaving home without your cell phone, activating “do...

The Rise, Fall, and Resurgence of Gloria Aura:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy