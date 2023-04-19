Home » Mundo Pirata podcast: balance sheet numbers and the new platform
Mundo Pirata podcast: balance sheet numbers and the new platform

In this edition of Mundo Pirata, the podcast of World D For the people of Belgrano, we are talking about the numbers that the club released about the works in the Gigante de Alberdi, the profit from the sale of season tickets and the members who complained about visibility.

In addition, the balance and the surplus that the 2022 exercise showed, the assembly that is coming on May 9. And in sports, the present of the team, the departure of the technical secretary Mauro Obolo and who would arrive in his place.

Ulises Sánchez spoke about his position and the team’s present, while Alejandro Rébola told us about VAR and how they experience it at El Pirata. Everything in charge of the journalist Pablo Ocampo.

