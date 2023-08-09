Municipal employees of Viedma closed the salary agreement until October

After several hours of negotiation, there was agreement between the Municipality of Viedma and the three unions that make up the Public Service Board regarding the salary increasel for August, September wages and an October advance. It was agreed that after the national elections they will meet again to review inflation for September.

Last week the first offer issued by the municipality had not convinced the unions SOYEM, ATE and UPCN and the meeting went to a break room that was restarted yesterday.

After a long debate, the municipality made a new offer that was accepted by the unions and a 7% increase for August, another 7% for September wages and a 5% down payment for October.

The last advance increase will be reviewed after the national elections in order to observe the inflationary impact. That meeting was scheduled for October 23, after the September inflation index, with the commitment of the corrections.

It was also reported that the increases that were agreed yesterday Tuesday will be cumulativeand will be added to the previous salary increases.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

