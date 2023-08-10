Municipalities will receive a bonus in Cipolletti: when will they collect it

The Union of Workers and Municipal Employees of Cipolletti (Soyem) confirmed this Thursday that all its affiliates will receive a bonus in the city. They assured that this decision was determined yesterday at the meeting of the Board of Directors. Find out when they will receive it.

As detailed, the decision to deliver this bonus is related to the family day celebrations. They assured that “within the proposals it is traditional in our institution to deliver a present every year for Mother’s Day. But we also consider it fair that parents receive a present«.

They added that this proposal adds to the hospitality that the children of the affiliates received, “after 25 years with a beautiful journey last year“, they commented.

The decision was made this Wednesday during the Board of Directors meeting. Photo: Courtesy.

So this year they decided: «Combine said festivities and carry out the delivery of a $5,000 bonus for all our affiliates.

They confirmed that the delivery of the money It will be held on Family Day which is celebrated in October.

They described that the proposal arose from “the current economic situation and the need to accompany it with some economic benefit to our affiliates. And they added that “considering that the most important thing is family union, a vital pillar for everyone, we resolved and approved unanimously.”





