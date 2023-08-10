Home » Municipalities will receive a bonus in Cipolletti: when will they collect it
Entertainment

Municipalities will receive a bonus in Cipolletti: when will they collect it

by admin
Municipalities will receive a bonus in Cipolletti: when will they collect it

The Union of Workers and Municipal Employees of Cipolletti (Soyem) confirmed this Thursday that all its affiliates will receive a bonus in the city. They assured that this decision was determined yesterday at the meeting of the Board of Directors. Find out when they will receive it.

As detailed, the decision to deliver this bonus is related to the family day celebrations. They assured that “within the proposals it is traditional in our institution to deliver a present every year for Mother’s Day. But we also consider it fair that parents receive a present«.

They added that this proposal adds to the hospitality that the children of the affiliates received, “after 25 years with a beautiful journey last year“, they commented.

The decision was made this Wednesday during the Board of Directors meeting. Photo: Courtesy.

So this year they decided: «Combine said festivities and carry out the delivery of a $5,000 bonus for all our affiliates.

They confirmed that the delivery of the money It will be held on Family Day which is celebrated in October.

They described that the proposal arose from “the current economic situation and the need to accompany it with some economic benefit to our affiliates. And they added that “considering that the most important thing is family union, a vital pillar for everyone, we resolved and approved unanimously.”


See also  NITA STRAUSS – The Call Of The Void

You may also like

Without two historics in the national team, Australia...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of this...

Mr. Doodle Collaborates with ARTOX GROUP for Immersive...

An Italian team joined the fight for Lucas...

The participant of a reality show was expelled...

Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested and Released on...

Inflation of services in the US accelerates again

RichandRare Presents ‘Planet No. 1’: A Dazzling Journey...

Competition opens for four federal prosecutors in Neuquén...

Why will Sinsacate have a day for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy