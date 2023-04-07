Die MUNTHE Autumn Winter 2023 Collection Show was presented on February 2nd at MUNTHE Headquater during Copenhagen Fashion Week AW23. The heart of MUNTHE is the art and the collaboration with artists, which takes place anew every season. For the Fall-Winter 2023 collection, MUNTHE teamed up with the Taiwan-born artist Una Origin teamed up.

MUNTHE Autumn Winter 2023 collection

The MUNTHE fall-winter 2023 collection is inspired by the works and character of Georgia O’Keeffe inspired: the blooming flowers, the personality, the diverse color palette, the structured layers and the uniform outfit. Through unique and well-curated styles, this is translated into a sleek and modern MUNTHE collection.

Winter white, black, army, burnt umber, camel and powder pink are some of the calming colors this collection is built around. Along with flourishing silk prints, tailored suiting, plaids and details like brocades and silver brooches, the collection is sure to make you feel both stylish and chic in the coming season. The soul-warming floral prints prove that blooms suit every season, whether you’re more into silk sets, ’90s-inspired dresses or feminine pleated skirts.

Denim

As with the AW23 collection by Skall Studio, denim in combination with suits or jackets is a defining element in the coming season.

“In my work I have always enjoyed the creative processes. Each new collection, from sketchbook to finished piece, is like observing alchemy, where a mix of different artistic inspirations shape the way one dresses.

My heritage in the art world has long been part of this process. Collaborating with artists, being inspired by different types of crafts – and using fabrics and cutting techniques with the same skillful control as a painter guiding a brush on canvas – continuously feeds into the collections.”

– Naja Munthe, Creative Director and Founder of MUNTHE –

A CONSCIOUS JOURNEY TO A MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Being aware and constantly thinking about how we behave has always been central to the MUNTHE brand. The brand has recognized that the fashion industry is inherently unsustainable. But they believe that by using the brand as a powerful platform, they can initiate small changes that add up to larger ones over time. In order to bring about exactly the changes that you want to see in others.

MUNTHE constantly takes an honest look at all aspects of production, from selecting the best, environmentally friendly materials to creating the best working conditions for our suppliers and employees.

The Fall-Winter 2023 collection consists of 61% more responsible materials. At MUNTHE there is a criterion that states that our MUNTHE MORE RESPONSIBLE styles are made from at least 50% recycled or certified eco-friendly materials that have a better and gentler ecological footprint. The label has currently committed itself to 5 sustainability commitments and will publish the first responsibility report in 2023.

Author: fsb/PR – Fotos: James Cochrane

MUNTHE Autumn Winter 2023 collection photos