MURDER MAIDS

Dance Or Die

(Hardcore Punk| Punkrock) Label: Fucking North Pole Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 17.03.2023 Founded in 2019, let the quintet MURDER MAIDS from Trondheim in beautiful Norway for the first time in 2021 with their debut “Knives Out”. Now they impressively follow up with their second album “Dance Or Die”.

TURBONEGRO JR EWING, GLUECIFER, AMULET or SILVER is as famous as it is notorious, and the THROTTLE ROOF, THE GOOD THE BAD THE ZUGLY or currently too CORRUPT delighted. The origin of the five gentlemen would have been obvious after a few seconds of the relentlessly rocking opener “Reaping” even without the information from the promo text, because they have been delivering rocking hardcore punk to the Norwegian music scene since the glory days ofJR EWING, GLUECIFER, AMULET or SILVER is as famous as it is notorious, and the world still regularly features great bands likeor currently toodelighted.

And similar to the latter, the MURDER MAIDS mostly keep the hardcore punk tempo high, as the two lightning-fast crackers “Snort Vinyl, Play Coke” and “You Say, We Say” loudly prove. In “DOD” they squint a bit into the Norwegian metal past and in the second half of the song with a driving double bass they even veer a bit towards blackened hardcore.

Before they unleash the irresistibly straight rocking “Norwegian Hollywood” on the listener, which knows how to come up with some really catchy qualities. “Sexual Vacation” bows lovingly and unmistakably to the Deathpunk of their aforementioned compatriots TURBONEGRO. The only point of criticism are probably the rather unnecessary interludes, which seem a bit out of place on the otherwise coherent record, but the quintet underlines their songwriting qualities in the final five-minute “Ethanol”, which uses the whole musical spectrum of the troupe.

With "Dance Or Die" MURDER MAIDS impressively underline Norway's supremacy in the matter of hardcore punk 'n' roll, and hopefully the five gentlemen will soon be on an extensive tour, because live their energetic song will make sweaty clubs even more so.

Tracklist „Dance Or Die“:

1. Reaping

2. Chain Dog

3. Avalanche

4. Snort Vinyl, Play Coke

5. Two Faced

6. Hardcore Workout

7. D.O.D

8. Norwegian Hollywood

9. Loud, Lewd, Lazy

10. It`s Only Money

11. You Say, We Say

12. Sexual Vacation

13. Ethanol

Total playing time: 30:56

Band Links:



