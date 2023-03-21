Dance Or Die
(Hardcore Punk| Punkrock)
Label: Fucking North Pole Records
Format: (LP)
Release: 17.03.2023
Founded in 2019, let the quintet MURDER MAIDS from Trondheim in beautiful Norway for the first time in 2021 with their debut “Knives Out”. Now they impressively follow up with their second album “Dance Or Die”.
With “Dance Or Die” MURDER MAIDS impressively underline Norway’s supremacy in the matter of hardcore punk ‘n’ roll, and hopefully the five gentlemen will soon be on an extensive tour, because live their energetic song will make sweaty clubs even more so.
Tracklist „Dance Or Die“:
1. Reaping
2. Chain Dog
3. Avalanche
4. Snort Vinyl, Play Coke
5. Two Faced
6. Hardcore Workout
7. D.O.D
8. Norwegian Hollywood
9. Loud, Lewd, Lazy
10. It`s Only Money
11. You Say, We Say
12. Sexual Vacation
13. Ethanol
Total playing time: 30:56
{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “MURDER MAIDS – Dance Or Die”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Murder_Maids-Dance_Or_Die.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “8”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Tsunemoto”
}
}}
