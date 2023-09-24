Murgia always in the rankings, the power of militant writing

For weeks Michela Murgia has appeared with three or four of her works in the various categories of the best-selling book rankings among bookshops, e-commerce and large-scale distribution. Yesterday Accabadora confirmed its first place among paperbacks, While Three bowls he is third in Italian fiction and one of his works also survives in non-fiction, Shut up.

These recent statements in the top ten of radical works – Accabadora deals with the very current issues of adoption and euthanasia – of the Sardinian narrator who passed away on August 10th, they pose a question to us and establish a watershed on the role of Italian intellectuals. Does Murgia’s success demonstrate that Italian authors, in order to have an impact and make their voices heard, cannot limit themselves to wearing the role of solitary singers of personal hardships? Is it perhaps that readers, especially young people, expect writers to take the field today and prefer the novelist who is ready to get his hands dirty and capable of going beyond the exclusively literary dimension? And does it matter that the authors fight against the prejudices of our society, for example those regarding LGBTQ+ people, sexuality, family and work?

Murgia certainly makes us feel less alone with his books. She left many orphans (on social media alone almost six hundred thousand followers on Instagram, while on Telegram more than eight thousand people ready to preserve her intellectual legacy). With her lyrics, Italy has become a little less a country for old people. How many young people looking for a job today still recognize themselves in the irony of The world needs to know. Tragi-comic novel about a precarious telephone operator (2006)? And who, of the same generation, does not embrace Murgia’s thesis according to which new forms of fascism were configured starting from the repression of the anti-globalization galaxy during the bloody episodes of the G8 in Genoa? Or which girl she doesn’t like Shut up and nine other sentences we don’t want to hear again?

The narrator and polemicist has been able to navigate different waters, from the novel to the blog, to the podcast to the pamphlet. Always holding the whip. And she wasn’t just a flower that popped up in the desert, a solitary pasionaria. On the contrary, Murgia embodies the most fervent and important legacy of the militant tradition of Italian literature (as also represented by the solitary Pier Paolo Pasolini).

October marks the sixtieth anniversary of the birth of Gruppo 63, the movement of militant literati par excellence. Those intellectuals born around the 1930s – Umberto Eco, Angelo Guglielmi Alberto Arbasino, Furio Colombo, Edoardo Sanguineti, Nanni Balestrini and Luigi Malerba – imagined a new literature that married the forms of revolt and protest. They were critical of the literary works of the novelists of previous generations, linked to typical models of the 1950s. The bad boys of the neo-avant-garde (which included, alas, only a small number of female poets and storytellers) wanted to overturn not only opera and the novel, but also publishing and journalism. They tried to fight the commodification of the work of art, the indiscriminate satisfaction of non-essential needs of consumer society and the homologation of cultural values. The latest arrivals wanted to send narrators of great quality but considered old by them to the attic, such as Giorgio Bassani (born in 1916) and Carlo Cassola (born in 1917). However, the more conservative intellectuals blamed the avant-gardists for having created a corporate-style intellectual association to gain positions and prebends in publishing houses and newspapers. But the “boys” of ’63 produced masterpieces, from Brothers of Italy a The Name of The roseand characterized themselves as progressive men of letters who predicted barricades and student protests.

What does the most conservative component of Italian politics and culture reproach Murgia today? What the reactionaries of the Sixties reproached the avant-gardists: the author of Cabras, with her battles, also gave life to a “group”, a community not only of readers but also of young writers who were close to alongside its feminist, anti-fascist and rebellious principles against the logic of the market. The meeting of novelists who have a point of reference in Murgia has been branded by the right as “friendship”, accused, in the same way as Group 63, of being an aggregate of writers and journalists dedicated to seeking only personal space.

Instead Murgia, Pasolini and the avant-gardists were admirers of the collective dimension of the author and the work of art, in the manner of Gramsci. For all of them, the quote from the Sardinian politician Murgia loves most applies: «Educate yourselves, because we will need all our intelligence. Get excited, because we will need all our enthusiasm. Get organized, because we will need all of our strength”. A political manifesto against the loneliness of those who want to do.

