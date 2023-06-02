Home » mushroom, onion and cheese tart
Entertainment

mushroom, onion and cheese tart

by admin
mushroom, onion and cheese tart

Ingredients
For the mass:
– 200 gr of wholemeal flour
– 60 ml of olive oil
– 90 cc of water
– salt and pepper w/

For the filling:
– 100 gr of mushrooms (I used oysters)
– 1 white onion
– 1 green onion
– 1 leek
– 1 egg
– 100 gr of cream cheese
– 1 teaspoon of dried mushroom mix

Preparation

For the dough, place all the ingredients in a bowl and knead until you obtain a homogeneous preparation. Let stand 1/2 hour. Then stretch with the help of a rolling pin (approximately 2 mm thick).

For the filling you have to sauté the white onion, the green onion and the leek with a little olive oil. On the other hand, sauté the mushrooms over high heat with a little olive oil. In a bowl, beat the egg, add the cheese, vegetables, mushrooms, dried mushroom mix, salt and pepper to taste.

Take to a medium oven, preheated, for approximately 20/30 minutes or until you see it golden.


See also  "New Slave" popular Shanghai singer criticized the chaos under extreme epidemic prevention | Rapper | Fang Lue | New Slave

You may also like

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

The movie “Say Goodbye” reveals that Zhang Zifeng...

Border Patrol personnel failed to review the fragile...

Angelababy’s shocking new relationship!It is rumored that a...

Villa Mascardi: the Government would cede land to...

The exposure of Joey Yung and Liu Haolong’s...

Elections in Cinco Saltos

Dodgers acquire minor league pitcher Vanasco, send Valdez...

The contemporary transnational emotional inspirational drama “Happiness Grass”...

The operation clamor for Wado de Pedro advances:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy