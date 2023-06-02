mushroom, onion and cheese tart

Ingredients

For the mass:

– 200 gr of wholemeal flour

– 60 ml of olive oil

– 90 cc of water

– salt and pepper w/

For the filling:

– 100 gr of mushrooms (I used oysters)

– 1 white onion

– 1 green onion

– 1 leek

– 1 egg

– 100 gr of cream cheese

– 1 teaspoon of dried mushroom mix

Preparation

For the dough, place all the ingredients in a bowl and knead until you obtain a homogeneous preparation. Let stand 1/2 hour. Then stretch with the help of a rolling pin (approximately 2 mm thick).

For the filling you have to sauté the white onion, the green onion and the leek with a little olive oil. On the other hand, sauté the mushrooms over high heat with a little olive oil. In a bowl, beat the egg, add the cheese, vegetables, mushrooms, dried mushroom mix, salt and pepper to taste.

Take to a medium oven, preheated, for approximately 20/30 minutes or until you see it golden.



