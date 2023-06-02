mushroom, onion and cheese tart

Ingredients
For the mass:
– 200 gr of wholemeal flour
– 60 ml of olive oil
– 90 cc of water
– salt and pepper w/
For the filling:
– 100 gr of mushrooms (I used oysters)
– 1 white onion
– 1 green onion
– 1 leek
– 1 egg
– 100 gr of cream cheese
– 1 teaspoon of dried mushroom mix
Preparation
For the dough, place all the ingredients in a bowl and knead until you obtain a homogeneous preparation. Let stand 1/2 hour. Then stretch with the help of a rolling pin (approximately 2 mm thick).
For the filling you have to sauté the white onion, the green onion and the leek with a little olive oil. On the other hand, sauté the mushrooms over high heat with a little olive oil. In a bowl, beat the egg, add the cheese, vegetables, mushrooms, dried mushroom mix, salt and pepper to taste.
Take to a medium oven, preheated, for approximately 20/30 minutes or until you see it golden.