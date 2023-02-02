Home Entertainment Music and morals, Tolkien and more
Music and morals, Tolkien and more

Music and morals, Tolkien and more

Apr 19, 2020

A look back through the Catholic Culture Podcast archive. This
episode contains highlights from:

Ep. 11 – Music and Morals – Basil Cole, O.P.
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-11-music-and-morals-fr-basil-cole-op/

Ep. 14 – Priest & Actor – George Drance, S.J.
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-14-priest-actor-george-drance-sj/

Ep. 15 – Online Education with the Tolkien Professor – Corey
Olsen
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-15-online-education-with-tolkien-professor-corey-olsen/

Ep. 16 – Extremly Specific Middle-Earth Q&A with the Tolkien
Professor – Corey Olsen
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-16-extremely-specific-middle-earth-qa-with-tolkien-professor-corey-olsen/

Ep. 17 – A Civics Lesson for Catholics – Bob Marshall
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-17-civics-lesson-for-catholics-bob-marshall/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

