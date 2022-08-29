Original title: Music biography “Hearing Genius” Beijing debut top musicians recommended

On the afternoon of August 28, 2022, witnessed by many people in the music industry, Beijing Yuefu Culture introduced and launched the autobiography of the legendary master Seymour Stein after four years —– “Hearing Genius: The Story of Searle Records and Indie Music” “The premiere ceremony was successfully held at Beijing Jumping Sea Village.

Seymour Stein is a legend in the recording industry. The famous music label he founded, Searle Records, gave birth to such influences as Madonna, The Ramones, The Voice Avatar, The Healing Band, Smith, etc. Generation after generation of superstars, and these superstars inspired the birth of a large number of rock bands in China, and directly influenced and radiated the birth and development of Chinese rock music.

Moreover, in the era of China‘s unique taekwondo, these Searle’s music flowed into the Chinese cultural market in a different way, and finally inspired and cultivated the earliest group of European and American pop music fans in China.

This “Hearing Genius” was planned and introduced by the music planner Mr. Wang Jiang. The famous guitarist and Wuhan musician Yu Yongli served as the translation of the whole book. After four years, it was finally published. Before its publication, this book has been recommended by Laolang, Wang Feng, Wang Xiaofeng, Li Wan, Zhang Fan, Shen Lihui, Momo, Music Paradise, Midi, and many other top domestic musicians, music critics and music platforms. .

On the afternoon of April 28th, the launch ceremony of the book and the national lecture tour was held at the famous Internet celebrity cultural center in Beijing, the Haidiao Village. Lizhi, the host of the well-known literary life, served as the host of the launch ceremony, while Shen Lihui, the president of Modern Sky, Yu Yongli, the translator, and Wang Jiang, the planner, served as guests. The premiere event attracted many celebrities from Beijing music, including famous music host Zhang Youwai, famous music critic Kochinfu, Taiwan Golden Melody Award producer Qiu Wangcang, well-known photographer Song Xiaohui, and Chinese electronic music godfather Ni Bing, young female writer Huang Wen and music circle veterans Zhan Hua, Wang Shuo, etc.

At the opening ceremony, the host introduced the wonderful content of Hear Genius, and instructed the guests and readers to interact eagerly. Together, everyone experienced the charm of independent music and the legendary life of a great recorder.

It is reported that the national lecture tour of the book will be launched nationwide, and it is expected that there will be 15 lecture tours.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: