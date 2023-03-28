What know-how do artists need for their professional practice in the music market? The empirical study “Music Career Check – Job Descriptions and Skills” examined this key question in the period from April 2021 to January 2023. A project report is now available. The study was carried out by the University of Continuing Education Krems in cooperation with mica – music austria.

What know-how do artists need for their professional practice in the music market? That was the research question of the empirical study “Music Career Check – Job Descriptions and Competences”, for which a project report is now available. The study was carried out across departments by Eva-Maria Bauer (Center for Applied Music Research) and Ulrike Kastler (Center for Professional Competence and Organizational Development) at the University for further education Krems in co-operation with mica – music austria carried out in a mixed-methods design from April 2021 to January 2023.

Do the skills imparted in the training match those that musicians need for their professional activity(s) or are artists trained for a market that requires completely different or additional skills from them? Which educational paths do musicians take and how do they acquire the knowledge and skills required for their work?

In addition to exemplary video interviews with musicians and discussions with experts, an extensive online survey from April-May 2022 provided interesting insights into these questions. 759 musicians from various fields of activity in the music industry took part in the survey. The data was evaluated descriptively and statistically and refers to the professional situation of the study participants before the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to professional framework conditions such as working hours, income and employment structure, the different educational paths of the 759 participating musicians were also surveyed, as well as relevant topics and hurdles for further education in the music sector. Focus questions dealt, among other things, with unpaid employment, voluntary work and the implementation of management tasks for freelance musicians.

Project report of the empirical study published

There is one on the website of the University for Continuing Education Krems Long version of the project report and a Executive Summary are available:

A summary of the results was already presented on March 2nd, 2023 in a webinar for stakeholders and can be viewed here (duration: approx. 1 hour).

Music Career Check -Videos

The preparatory video interviews with 19 musicians can also be viewed.

Links:

Center for Applied Music Research

University for further education Krems