Music for everyone – between utopia and hope – mica

The music industry in Austria has produced numerous talented and impressive artists over the years who have found their place in different genres and on different levels. These have not only shaped the country’s musical landscape, but also played a significant role in promoting diversity and creativity in the music business. Stefanie Werger, Marianne Mendt, Christina Stürmer, Mathea, OSKA, Melissa Naschenweng, Soap&Skin, Avec, Anna Friedberg or Mira Lu Kovacs and of course from other underrepresented groups Conchita, Lou Asril or Kerosin95 are just a few names that come to mind spontaneously in this context.

From classical to contemporary pop music, Austrian musicians have found success across a wide range of genres and developed their own artistic identities. And yet the number of women and other underrepresented groups within the industry does not reflect the social gender distribution. Although there are numerous studies that support a higher resilience of companies with a social distribution of all groups, this has not arrived in the music industry.

Despite the successes and advances that have been made in the Austrian music business, there are still challenges that need to be overcome. Gender inequality in the music industry, whether in leadership positions or artist visibility, remains a concern. Mirroring the Malisa research* to Austria has shown that the proportion of women and other underrepresented groups is very low. The airplay charts 2022 show the musician OSKA as the first woman among the Austrian acts with 9 male and 3 female acts at #73.

Single and album sales charts also show a very similar picture. In 2022 there are 2 albums by Melissa Naschenweng in the top 100, but 20 albums by male acts from Austria. There is not a single artist in the single charts. Among the nominees for the 2023 Amadeus Awards were 37 male-read, 12 female-read, 4 mixed-read and 2 diverse-read acts. At many large festivals there is still a lack of a clear commitment to “gender equality” with the argument that there are too few representatives who can be engaged. Applications for funding from the Austrian Music Fund are just 30% or less. The AKM publishes in its 2022 annual report that only 17.7% are women. All of this encourages, of course, to accept the job and continue to stand up for the rights of women and other underrepresented groups in the Austrian music business.

In this context, various initiatives are trying to further network women with each other and to help women in the Austrian music business to gain more visibility (female pressure, sisters of music, music women Austria, MuFA – music for everyonea newly founded association, which is modeled on the FC Gloria** for increasing the proportion of women and other underrepresented groups in the music industry) and some things have already changed. For example, there is a EUR 1,000 bonus for the FLINTA* group sponsored by LSG and IFPI. A drop in the ocean? Yes maybe, but also an important drop!

one of mica – music austria The network meeting planned for October 19, 2023 is intended to create an even closer bond of cooperation between these initiatives.

The music industry in Austria undoubtedly benefits from the creative diversity and commitment of talented women and diverse groups. These artists have not only created outstanding music, but also acted as role models and pioneers, opening the doors for future generations of musicians. What remains is the hope that one day the distribution of genders in society will become a reality in all areas of the economy.

On Friday, September 8th, the MuFA initiative will be presented as part of the Waves Festival.

MuFA – Music for All – Gender Equality Initiative

Ort: Library 2, West Space, Augasse 2-6, 1090 Wien

Time: 08.09.2023, 15:15 – 16:15

Lecturers: Tina Ruprechter, Barbara Stilke, Annemarie Reisinger-Driver

Live-Stream

Links:

Music for everyone

Malisa Foundation

FC Gloria

female pressure

sisters of music

women music austria (Facebook)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

