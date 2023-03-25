It’s been an exciting year for RO BERGMAN so far: the Tyrolean-based artist has been touring Germany, Denmark and Austria with his music since mid-February. Between all the performances, his third EP was released on March 10th. Before his tour gig at Chelsea, Katharina Reiffenstuhl sat down with RO BERGMAN and talked about faith, stage fright and the stories behind his songs and music videos.

How’s it looking right now, there’s only about 1.5 hours left until the gig, are you excited?

Ro Bergman: Stage fright is a thing. But it’s also good to be excited, I think. There are performances where you don’t want to be on stage at all. It’s just important that you face it. That’s how you grow. Sometimes you’re like a delicate drop and then it switches on relatively quickly “it doesn’t matter anyway”. When you’re excited, you’re awake somewhere. In Berlin, for example, I drove halfway through the city in a taxi right after the sound check Radio1 played two songs and gave an interview, then bang, back to the venue and played the concert. You’re just in the “zone” and there’s no way to get too excited.

Do you have any ritual or habits that prepare you for live performances?

Ro Bergman: I just go through the set list in the morning before the show so I’m safe – and then I try not to think too much anymore and just do it.

And does that always work?

Ro Bergman: Sometimes better, sometimes worse. [lacht] I just really always make sure I’m awake, that I’m not too lethargic. It’s also important to accept that you’re somehow vulnerable.

Does that mean you sometimes need a coffee or a Red Bull before a performance?

Ro Bergman: In my case more tea. It’s not very rockstar-like. But you have to pay attention to your voice and you’re usually awake anyway because your heart is beating so fast.

You’re in the middle of your tour right now. How is it going so far, how have the last few weeks been?

Ro Bergman: It’s wonderful to play live. It’s also so bizarre when you play somewhere in Denmark and people know the songs. It’s been great so far and I’m very happy about it.

I find it very exciting that you played part of your tour in Denmark. Germany, Austria and Switzerland are usually the typical countries where concerts are played. Why did you want Germany, Austria and Denmark?

Ro Bergman: Denmark wanted me to play there. [lacht] Booker from Denmark have micham Reeperbahn festival saw them live and brought me to Denmark. I’ve also heard from other bands in advance that Denmark is sometimes the best place to play live and that has been confirmed. The audience is very attentive, everyone is incredibly helpful and there is great catering.

Is this your first tour?

Ro Bergman: I already played in Austria in autumn 2019. Of course there was a break in between.

“I TRY TO PRODUCE EACH SONG AS IT COMES AWAY”

What really characterizes your music is this profundity and calmness. Would you say that reflects you as a person?

Ro Bergman: So yeah, the songs are very straight from the heart. I try to produce each song as it comes along. Some get louder and faster, some are quieter. I would tend to write quieter songs, but I also want the songs to go forward, especially for live performances. In terms of lyrics, there are some snippets there, and then I build the song around those snippets. I sometimes write down 40 to 50 pages to get the necessary lines from the song. You carry such songs around with you for a certain amount of time. But I like it when songs practically write themselves. That sounds a bit strange, but I take this song or the sketch with me and write down everything that somehow fits into this context. From time to time it’s really surprising when you listen to these songs again later and then realize what this song told you back then, what you just haven’t checked that closely.

When you say you sometimes write 40 to 50 pages – how long does a music creation process take for you?

Ro Bergman: Different, there are songs that go fast and some that take longer. But I also want to give them this time. “Wire”, for example, I carried around with me for a year. Mainly because I wanted to hit the tone of the song lyrically and just write what the song needed. That just took a certain amount of time, because a lot of life experience plays a part.

Your music videos have almost all been shot outdoors somewhere in nature. I would now assume that you have a great bond with nature.

Ro Bergman: I just come from the mountains. That just belongs to me. So why not use what’s there? In this respect, there are then any possibilities and videos.

I’ve got the music video for “Animal” in my head right now. It was filmed somewhere high up in the mountains.

Ro Bergman (c) Pressebild Ro Bergman: Yes, in the Axamer Lizum. This is half an hour from Innsbruck. Ten of us went up there on a cog railway during the Corona period. I knew from the moment the dancers step out we really have to be careful that they don’t get cold. We shot that in November and they were really, really good dancers from the State Operathat I used to know. At the end, where the most beautiful light was actually, they danced their choreography five times, at 2400 meters. Then someone said he was at the end, it couldn’t work anymore. There you can of course feel the altitude extremely strongly. It was an adventure.

It definitely sounds like it too. For example, the video for “Future” is a bit out of the ordinary, in a very exciting way. How did you come up with this shooting concept with the close-ups?

Ro Bergman: That’s a funny story too. There’s Arcin Sagdic, who’s from Berlin and has already shot videos for Thom Yorke. I just wrote to him and said I liked his work. He got in touch and then we set up a meeting. It was just the two of us in the studio and the end result turned out to be very exciting. I just wanted to do something different.

“SOMETIMES YOU NEED THE COURAGE TO LET THINGS GO”

So you are satisfied with what came out in the end?

Ro Bergman: (hesitant smile). hmm So while shooting the video I thought to myself: “For God’s sake, what’s going to happen”. I knelt there in front of him and he filmed me, and at some point everything started to hurt. In this process of making music you learn over time that there are things where you want this and that to have quality, but you also don’t want to ruin them through exaggerated perfectionism. Sometimes you have to have the courage to let things go. Things happen the way they’re supposed to happen. I definitely have that belief.

Are you religious?

Ro Bergman: So belief in itself is important. The moment you start believing in something, it starts to exist. But that doesn’t have much to do with the Catholic Church. I think it’s just important to believe in yourself. If you don’t do that, who is going to believe in you? That’s easy to say, of course, but it’s not always easy.

Your song “Believer” is fresh out. Did the people hear it at the first concerts of the tour?

Ro Bergman: Yes. It’s absolutely exciting to perform the songs that are finalized in the studio live. You can then immediately feel which song has energy and is easier to handle. With “Believer” it was really the case that it worked remarkably well and at some concerts people sang along to the song at the end.

Is there a reason you didn’t release it before the tour started?

Ro Bergman: We thought it was incredibly clever in terms of strategy. [lacht] It’s just good when there’s already new material during a tour. Of course you can also publish it before the tour. For us those Austria shows were very important so we thought now is a good time to release this between those tour slots.

“MUSIC WAS ALWAYS MY LOVE”

I noticed that you are also an avid skier and have already worked as a ski instructor. Why did the career path go past the slopes in the direction of music?

Ro Bergman: I studied sports science, I used to be a show jumper. I’ve been riding half my life. As a sports student, of course, you also have to do various other sports. I then came to Kitzbühel 12 years ago and thought that it would be a good physical challenge to do the state ski instructor training. And it’s really a challenge, it’s the hardest ski instructor training in the world. But music has always been my love. The older I got, the more I realized that. Also that feeling when you play a song that touches someone. It’s an incredibly beautiful feeling. Music is the most direct path to the human soul.

Does that mean you would always put music above sport?

Ro Bergman: To one hundred percent. I had my first band while I was still at school and I thought it was pretty cool straight away. At some point you grow into it and feel what it means to make music or write songs.

And a few years later you play your own concerts on tours. How nice.

Ro Bergman: Yes. Music in particular has shown me that everything you dream of and that remains important enough comes true. If it’s important enough to you.

That’s a beautiful ending. And I think we’ll leave it at that. Thank you for the interview!

Katharina Reiffenstuhl

++++

