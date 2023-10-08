MUSIC PHYSIOLOGY CONFERENCE @ ABPU: “PRESENT AND WELL-GOOD” – mica

The conference “Present and Well-Geothed” on October 18th at the Anton Bruckner Private University offers an interdisciplinary discussion of the diverse topic of music physiology and provides insight into the latest findings from theory and practice. The event takes place as a cooperation between ABPU, the Austrian Society for Music and Medicine (ÖGfMM) and the Upper Austrian State Music School Association (Oö. LMSW).

Music physiology creates mindful awareness of the requirements and framework conditions for physical and psychological well-being when making music. Music physiological know-how is therefore of great importance in the everyday life of artists and musicians, especially in the prevention of health problems.

The conference at the ABPU consciously moves between theory and practice: A general topic intro, with contributions from Dr. MMag. Mona Smale (Music Physiology, ÖGfMM), Angela Büche, MSc (musician psychology, ÖGfMM), Coretta Kurth (music physiology, MDW) and Dr. Alexandra Türk-Espitalier, MSc, (Head of Music Physiology, MDW) introduces the topic and provides an overview of coaching and consulting formats for musicians.

Practical lectures and workshops by interdisciplinary experts, including contributions by Dr. Bernhard Riebl, Hedwig Milek, Johann Leutgeb (all MDW) or Mona Köppen (II’m a music academy graduate) provide impulses and inputs on mental training approaches as well as physiological aspects in voice and breathing training.

The roundtable “Planning Workshop for Musicians’ Health in Austria” with a concluding Come Together offers a platform for discursive exchange and networking.

The registration deadline for the conference has been extended to October 13th.

The event at a glance:

Music Physiology Conference @ ABPU (Wed, October 18, 2023)

Coordination: Julia Purgina and Dagmar Schinnerl

event of Austrian Society for Music and Medicine, in cooperation with the ABPU and the Oö. State music school work

Program:

Opening and thematic introduction to music physiology

from 9:30 a.m

Practical lectures and workshops

(Registration required)

11:15 – 12:45, 14:00 – 15:30

Roundtable & Come Together

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m

Registration: (extended until October 13th!) https://landesmusikschulen.at

Detailed program: https://www.bruckneruni.at/de/veranstaltungen

