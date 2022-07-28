Source Title: The Music Scene Blind Box Collection is released!Chinese style two-dimensional virtual singer Yuan Qiqi landed on Musa Music Trend Play

In order to provide a brand-new digital audio-visual experience for fans of two-dimensional culture, Musa Music Trendy Play platform has recently reached a close cooperation with “Yuanqi Lianmeng” from Xiamen, China, which will be officially released on July 28 (this Thursday). The first blind box collection of music scenes in China, “Dimension Wall: Battle of the Guardian”. Yuan Qiqi is the original role of China Xiamen Yuanqi Lianmeng (Xiamen) Network Technology Co., Ltd. and Hengan Group’s investment and participation in the key role. It is positioned as a “Chinese style two-dimensional virtual singer”. Based on Chinese culture and elements combined with advanced technology, it delivers high-quality ACGN content to Generation Z groups, and delivers the core values ​​of positive energy to the world. The company’s vision is to “build the first Chinese-style two-dimensional singer, the light of the nation”, with the mission of “accompanying Chinese teenagers, giving love and strength”, adhering to the enterprise spirit of “integrity, hard work, innovation and dedication”, determined to Create a unique two-dimensional virtual singer in China. Musa Music Chaowan is the leading domestic music digital collection distribution and promotion platform with full compliance qualifications created by Musa Music Technology. It is provided by Qingdao Cultural Property Exchange Center, a state-owned shareholder with national cultural assets and equity transaction qualifications. Transaction security. Musa Music Technology is the partner of the national blockchain innovation application pilot (blockchain + copyright), and the joint operator of the Shandong Music Copyright Trading Center. Relying on blockchain and data intelligence technology, Musa Music Chaowan is committed to building a future-oriented web3.0 music content platform, connecting users and creators with a decentralized innovative ecology, disseminating excellent works, promoting Chinese culture, and allowing users to Enjoy the collection value of the works at the same time, allowing musicians and artists to obtain the benefits of copyright for a longer time. “Dimension Wall, War of Guard” is the first blind box album of music scenes in China. The project is led by Musa Music Chaowan, and jointly created by three parties, Yuanqi Lianmeng and Beijing Chuangyin Times. “Yuanqi Lianmeng” as the IP party provides the image authorization of Yuanqiqi’s popularity, Beijing Chuangyin Times Cultural Communication Co., Ltd. provides song production services including writing lyrics, recording, arrangement, etc., and Musa Music Chaowan is the platform party. It provides a good distribution platform and high-energy scene blind box gameplay design for the work. It is reported that this blind box collection of music scenes, which integrates viewing and playability, comes from the Musa Music Trend Play “Multi-dimensional National Wave” plan. It is the first national style two-dimensional rock work released by the series together with Yuan Qiqi. When the national style two-dimensional singer meets the national style two-dimensional rock, the cute face is matched with the explosive song, and the double BUFF shocks your senses. The rhythmic national style two-dimensional rock is synthesized through the three scene maps of castle, forest and galaxy, which will take you through the free break through the dimensional wall in an instant and enter the gorgeous game world. The fierce drum beats describe the guardian, the moving singing outlines the oath, the virtual or the reality, the forest or the castle, the medieval or the magical world, the scene after scene is constantly collapsing and rebuilding with the beating melody. And the only constant is that no matter what happens, Yuan Qiqi will definitely protect you! Musa Music Chaowan not only provides high-quality digital music collections for the majority of users, but also prepares high-energy gameplay and rich empowerment for the release of this collection. It is reported that this release adopts the form of a blind box. Collecting 3 different scenes (castle, forest, and galaxy) can synthesize Yuan Qiqi's first energetic national-style two-dimensional rock work "Battle of the Guardian". Limited to 777 copies. All users who purchase the blind box of the scene of “Dimension Wall · War of Guard” can get the first digital access card leading to the “dimensional world” released by Musa Music Wave; after the release of the multi-dimensional series, before the number of digital access cards held 199 users can get a “dimensional identity card”, which is limited to 199 copies on the entire platform, and will never be issued; the top 10 users of “Battle of the Guardian” can get airdrops and physical rewards. In addition, a wave of benefits related to Yuan Qiqi is coming soon! Various valuable redemption gifts are coming soon! It is worth looking forward to. “Come from the light, the vitality of all living beings”! Cute and cute images, energetic music works, with high-energy gameplay and rich empowerment, this week is the release of three pieces of blind boxes “castle, forest, galaxy”, users who successfully synthesized can get the national style next week The full song of the two-dimensional rock “Battle of the Guardian”. Once this sincere collection was launched, it received the support and attention of many digital collection players. I hope this “Dimension Wall, War of Defense” can drive away all negative energy and transmit the sprouting positive energy to the world!

