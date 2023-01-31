Home Entertainment music & spirituality, the common good, Mary’s river
music & spirituality, the common good, Mary’s river

music & spirituality, the common good, Mary’s river

Nov 3, 2022

This episode contains clips of highlights from episodes 33, 56,
and 57 of the Catholic Culture Podcast.

33: Structure and Freedom in Music and in Christ – Mark
Christopher Brandt
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-33-structure-and-freedom-in-music-and-in-christ-mark-christopher-brandt/

56: Vindicating Authority – Aquinas Guilbeau, O.P.
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-56-vindicating-authority-aquinas-guilbeau-op/

57: River of the Immaculate Conception – James Matthew Wilson

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-57-river-immaculate-conception-james-matthew-wilson/

