MUSIC TALK: Tips and tricks from musicians for musicians – mica

MUSIC TALK: Tips and tricks from musicians for musicians

MUSIC TALK: Tips and tricks from musicians for musicians

Making music is a beautiful thing, but making something more out of it can be a bit more complicated. The Rockhouse invites you on July 4th together with the Salzburg service point of the mica – music information center austria and based on the legendary “Musiker:innen-Stammtisch” to the “Music Talk”.

The “Music Talk” is about mediating and exchanging tips and tricks between musicians in a cozy and informal atmosphere. This ranges from topics such as subsidies, promotion, live performances, sound carrier production, copyright, AKM/GEMA to tips on studio/recording technology, “How do I find my sound” or “How do I put together a tour or a promotional package.”

Wolfgang Descho (Rockhouse) and Didi Neidhart (mica – music information center austria Salzburg), two connoisseurs not only of the Salzburg music scene and its special features, invite everyone to exchange ideas and have a say. You are also welcome to bring your demos for feedback!

The “Music Talk” is also aimed specifically at musicians from neighboring Bavaria and Upper Austria.

“Music Talk” takes place every two to three months.

Music Talk
Tue, July 4th, 2023, 6:30 PM, seminar room

Rockhouse Salzburg

