MUSIC THEATER DAYS VIENNA 2023 – mica

With a total of nine international productions from Europe, the USA and South America, the MUSIKTHEATERTAGE WIEN will show a diverse program from September 13th to 23rd, 2023, in which the festival focuses on human and artistic encounters. This year, the MUSIKTHEATERTAGE WIEN is consciously focusing on permeability and is therefore playing at several locations in Vienna in order to bring musical theater closer to the audience.

It opens with HOLY ZORN/ detuned by Thomas Cornelius Desi in the Hofburg Chapel, with Matthias Kranebitter bringing it Black Page Orchestra PANDORA im Odeon for the premiere. GHOST by Asa Horvitz (USA/NL) and the international project HoME will be in brood northwest shown. That too Knife will again feature two productions: FEUERS WENDE and OF GLASS SHEARS OF HEAVEN. Eventually they penetrate MUSIC THEATER DAYS with PASSAGIEREN and the cross-cultural community project GAME OF AMBIVALENCE the public space. This year’s program is rounded off with: CLUB MOSAIC im Odeon Spitzerin which the festival audience experiences musical encounters between artists and music theater makers.

“This year, the MUSIKTHEATERTAGE WIEN is focusing more than ever on bringing musical theater closer to the people of the city and involving them directly. We go to several established venues in Vienna, use public space for productions and create an immersive connection with the audience using AR technology, holograms and interactive formats. And in Spitzer, which is located in the inner courtyard of the Odeon, there is also its own evening program this year, in which festival artists collaborate with musical theater makers from the local scene. We also have a community project that uses musical theater to mediate between cultures and migrant groups in the city. PASSAGIEREN, END OF THE WORLD, GAME OF AMBIVALENCE, FEUERS WENDE, GHOST – all of these productions combine artistic processes with a participatory component.”the artistic directors of the MUSIKTHEATERTAGE WIEN, Georg Steker and Thomas Cornelius Desi, give a first insight into the concentrated program.

Opening: HOLY WRATH in the Hofburg Chapel

Where should anger and anger go? The composer and musical theater maker Thomas Cornelius Desi takes this question as the starting point for the opening piece HOLY ZORN/ detuned in the Vienna Hofburg Chapel. The historical conflict between the angry English King Henry II and Archbishop Thomas Becket almost a thousand years ago is one such story of loss of control with tragic consequences. For this year’s opening piece, young people, the author Thomas Ballhausen and the composer dealt with the topic of punitive anger. Have we evolved since then?

Premiere of PANDORA by Matthias Kranebitter at the Odeon Theater

Matthias Kranebitter builds with his Black Page Orchestra PANDORA, a new opera that explores genre boundaries with three singers directed by Michael Höppner (National Theater Weimar). In Kranebitter’s attempt to revive the baroque opera torso “Pandora”, based on lost music by Joseph-Niclas-Pancrace Royer and a libretto by Voltaire, the Greek myth is transformed into a diverse, unbridled fantasy about the Enlightenment, revolution, harpsichords and guillotines. In the new, posthuman age, the mythological battle between heaven and earth is also a competition between algorithms and dehumanization in the advancing digitalization of the world. This creates a visually powerful live happening that mutates into a circling chaos of color, form and sound. A new opera for the posthuman age that gradually goes off the rails and develops an exciting life of its own. What does Pandora’s Box release or preserve?

GHOST: Questions about death

What do you get when you ask a machine questions about death? After his father’s death, composer Asa Horvitz collects books about death, grief and loss and feeds them into a machine learning (AI) system that creates word fragments from them. From the AI ​​texts set to music, Horvitz creates a performance with the avant-garde pianist Wayne Horvitz and artists Carmen Q. Rothwell and Ariadne Randall in GHOST in order to mourn together with the audience, to let oneself drift in the present and the past and the dead to commemorate.

MTTW 2023 / HoME (c) Enrique Mendoza

HoME: What does home mean?

Twelve artists from different genres, art disciplines and countries (Austria, Hungary, Serbia and Spain) set out to find answers to the question of what “home” can mean. The diverse results of the research are within the scope of the project HoME – House. Music. Europe at the MUSIC THEATER DAY VIENNA can be seen together: as an interactive mobile installation, exhibition, musical theater performance and discussion panel with live acts.

COLLAPSOLOGY II – FIRE’S TURN: Attack on OPEC in 1975

The attack on that OPEC headquarters in Vienna in 1975 was the biggest blow against the oil price cartel and to this day brings our dependence on oil and its producers into violent focus. Thomas Cornelius Desi is now basing the second part of his COLLAPSOLOGY series on the collapse of global systems on this event. The entire audience creates this terrorist act of attack, hostage-taking and flight to Africa as a theatrical re-enactment and framework for a conference about the future of us all. As a hybrid opera, a media version can be experienced online at the same time as the physical performance.

MTTW 2023 / OF GLASS SHARDS OF SKY (c) Elodie Grethen

OF GLASS SHARDS OF SKY: Who still believes in God?

You no longer believe in God. Why? Because you don’t have time for it anymore. The young director Azelia Opak, together with Barbara Maria Neu (performance, clarinet) and Tanja Glinsner (composition), takes up the poem “Man is dead” by Claire Goll for her production OF GLASS SHARDS OF HEAVEN and sees the poetry in it as a reaction to the War – yesterday and today. In the post-apocalyptic world of an abandoned railway factory, the clarinet becomes a powerful tool to send a worker on a surreal journey. Here, sounds are welded with poetry and impossible questions are asked: Do people still have time for spiritual experiences and where will they find space in the future? The author’s bold and provocative voice gives hope that there is beauty even in the midst of destruction.

Musical theater in public spaces

In this year’s edition of MUSIC THEATER DAYS VIENNA The festival focuses more than ever on encounters between musical theater and audiences in public spaces.

Georg Steker and Daniel Riegler initiate with PASSAGIEREN (Dan Studios) music theater encounters for the audience at different locations in Vienna. A contemporary composition by Michael Tiefenbacher transforms into a spatial choreography by Anna Knapp for musicians and performers into the artistic scope of encounters with passers-by. The piece constantly re-forms itself in the interactions of movement rhythms and patterns of those present by chance or intentionally.

What do we mean when we talk about the “end of the world”? How does it feel and how can it be experienced? The AR opera walk THE END of THE WORLD follows in the footsteps of the apocalypse myth – from a personal, female perspective. With the help of augmented reality glasses and holograms, interviews conducted in Vienna with women from different generations and with different socio-cultural backgrounds come to life before the eyes of the audience.

Together with the collective MUSIC*SCAPES develop die MTW 2023 also a new type of community project: in GAME OF AMBIVALENCE, musical theater becomes a medium for a multi-voiced society. In creative workshops and other formats, artists and interested residents of the city of Vienna come together to playfully explore ambivalences: What contradictions arise in everyday life when different cultures and social norms come together? What seems to divide us and what do we have in common?

The one curated by Georg Steker CLUB MOSAIC is a meeting place apart from the program’s musical theater projects and a “coming together space” for artists and audiences in a relaxed atmosphere. In freely accessible musical sessions, artists from different festival productions come together or meet colleagues from Vienna’s contemporary music and music theater scene to provide insights into their approach to music creation.

Austrian Music Theater Day ’23: Learning Machines

This year, under the theme “Fluid Spaces – New Music Theater in the Era of Machine Learning”. Austrian Music Theatre Day’23 On September 20th and 21st, advanced digital concepts in the new music theater were discussed, selected projects from a call, as well as new productions and initiatives were presented. The kick-off lectures on the topic of AI will be given by Fabian Offert (USA) and Thomas Ballhausen (Mozarteum Salzburg) and Stefan Gindl (Research Studios Austria FG). The Austrian Music Theater Day is in cooperation with mica – music austria/Austrian Music Export conducted as a format for networking within the musical theater scene.

CREATORS CONNECTION PROGRAMM

As a network partner of Music Theater Now, we invite you MUSIC THEATER DAYS VIENNA invited a selected group of young aspiring artists from the international music theater scene to a network meeting lasting several days as part of the festival. The aim of the Creators Connection program is to support individual artists in the production and publication of their work and to promote collaboration between artists with different backgrounds and professions.

WHAT’S NEXT? — The EU residency project of the MUSIKTHEATERTAGE

Die MUSIC THEATER DAYS VIENNA are part of the EU-funded residency program “What’s next?”, which is implemented in partnership with cultural organizations from Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Germany. In 2023, the festival offers European music theater collectives and artists the opportunity to work on ongoing projects as part of several residencies, while at the same time getting to know the diverse contemporary music theater scene in Vienna and establishing new networks.

++++

Links:

MUSIC THEATER DAYS VIENNA

MUSIC THEATER DAYS VIENNA (Facebook)

MUSIC THEATER DAYS VIENNA (Instagram)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

