Author: Li Li

As the closing play of the “Sixth Lao She Theater Festival”, the Chinese version of the Russian musical “Anna Karenina” was staged in Tianqiao Art Center for six consecutive performances, allowing the original Russian aesthetics to bloom in a new language. On the Beijing stage, another moving interpretation was added to this immortal love tragedy.

The Chinese version of “Anna Karenina” premiered at Tianqiao Art Center.Photo by Beijing Daily reporter Fang Fei

If Tolstoy’s novel “Anna Karenina” is the jewel in the crown of Russian realism literature in the 19th century, then the Russian musical “Anna Karenina” is a masterpiece of Russian contemporary art. The play was created by the Russian Light Opera Theater. Yuli King, known as “one of the four great Russian bards”, condensed the magnificent original work into a two-hour volume. Once launched in 2016, he created the Russian musical ” Box Office Myth”. This time, the Chinese version of “Anna Karenina” was exclusively authorized by the producer of the original version, and the main creative team of the Russian version participated in the whole process of production, which ensured the unity of style and the precision of expression, and also made Chinese audiences particularly look forward to its localized presentation.

Russian-style aesthetics is the romance revealed in the complex and gorgeous, and the deep sorrow hidden in the flourishing and bright. This tone runs through the whole play of the Chinese version of “Anna Karenina”, especially in the stage lighting and costume modeling. At the beginning, the metal punk locomotive brought the audience back to the steam age in the 19th century; under the warm yellow retro streetlights, the actors played figure skating on the snowy stage; Dreamy, the nobles in fine clothes are dancing the enthusiastic Mazurka under the crystal lamp; on the train for a long journey, the endless golden wheat fields fill the stage with a strong pastoral atmosphere… In addition to the multi-media and light-rich Expressive, modern dance, ballet, court dance and Russian folk dance are interspersed, and there are more than 40 arias throughout classical, pop and rock, bringing the audience a double feast of audio-visual. As an upgraded version of operetta, the Chinese version of “Anna Karenina” introduces a more operatic performance into the framework of a musical, and also specially invites a live orchestra to accompany it, further emphasizing the grand and magnificent love epic temperament of the work.

To put a 600,000-word masterpiece on the stage of a musical, it is essential to simplify the storyline. The musical plays down the clue of Levin’s reform and exploration in the countryside in the original book, and also abandons the depiction of the broad picture of Russian society, focusing the entire plot on Anna’s ultimate pursuit of love and freedom. Although this highly condensed technique fills the whole play with hot emotional tension, it seems to be far from enough to quench the thirst of audiences who want to truly appreciate the literary value and ideological height of the original work.

Perhaps the emotion of the whole play is too strong, but what impresses the author is the relatively “quiet” two passages of Anna in it. One of them is the aria where Anna, after leaving the family, sneaks back to the child’s room to put him to sleep. A gentle and quiet lullaby, in sharp contrast to the passionate music mood in the first half, sang the purity of maternal love, and also sang Anna’s deep reluctance for her child. The other is the cadenza of the whole play. When Anna was squeezed out by the crowd in the opera house, “Love is as strong as death” was sung on the stage in the form of a play within a play. The four-minute Russian original coloratura The soprano directly touched the soul, making the audience excited; at this moment, Anna in the front area of ​​the stage didn’t say a single line, but just curled up in her seat and listened quietly. The whole song told her whole life, and the audience seemed to be able to see When Anna’s fire of life gradually extinguished with the singing, a strong sense of oppression and tragedy enveloped the entire stage at that moment, adding a strong touch to this Russian love legend.

