Musical Director and Founder of Plena Libre, Gary Núñez, Passes Away After Battle with Pancreatic Cancer

Gary Núñez, the musical director and founder of Plena Libre, has passed away after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. The news was announced by his widow, Valerie Cox, who shared the sad news through written statements. Cox described the pain in their souls as she informed friends of Núñez’s death, stating that he passed away in their home surrounded by his family and receiving the love he had sown throughout his life.

Núñez had previously informed his fans of his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in an open letter on October 9. He expressed his gratitude for the support he had received from the Puerto Rican people and shared that he was doing his best to overcome the setback with the help of his wife, children, and medical specialists.

Cox extended her gratitude to the medical team at the Comprehensive Cancer Center, particularly Dr. Edgardo Vélez and Dr. Maribel Tirado, for their care during Núñez’s final weeks. She also expressed her appreciation to the friends who had accompanied their family during this challenging time. Cox announced that in the coming days, they would hold a public act of remembrance and mourning, with Núñez’s remains to be cremated.

She also thanked the members of Plena Libre for their love and solidarity, emphasizing their extended and beloved family bond. Cox acknowledged Núñez’s unwavering commitment to the group and Puerto Rican music, stating that they would continue his legacy with the same love and dedication. She ended by assuring that the tambourines would still sound in honor of Núñez’s indelible legacy.

The news of Gary Núñez’s passing has left a profound impact on the music community, particularly for fans of Plena Libre who admired his talent and dedication to the genre. Although his presence will be deeply missed, his contributions to Puerto Rican music will forever remain.