Musicals and Jazz between Milan and Turin

Musical second episode: the theater season is in full swing, important debuts are arriving. Like the Milanese one of “The Phantom of the Opera”, which had never been staged in Italy. The premiere was in London in 1986, where the performances still continue with great success. In Turin we respond with “Cabaret”, with Arturo Brachetti; then on tour until February. Three weeks of jazz in Milan, a festival that will spread to numerous venues and theaters, with two hundred concerts.

Milano

From 11 to 22 October at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi the musical “The Phantom of the Opera”, in English and with live orchestra. With the Trieste performances last July it was the first time in Italy for this musical classic. The show, which was made into a film directed by Joel Schumacher in 2004, debuted in London in 1986 and is still on stage, having received numerous awards and been staged in numerous countries. The author of the music is Andrew Lloyd Webber, who also wrote the music for other famous shows, such as “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Cats”, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, “Evita”. Webber, together with Richard Stilgoe, also wrote the libretto; while the lyrics of the songs are by Charles Hart. Ramin Karimloo, nominated for an Olivier Award and a Tony Award, will once again play the Phantom, a role he already covered in London; directed by Federico Bellone. The plot, set at the end of the 19th century, is freely inspired by the novel of the same name by Gaston Leroux and tells of a beautiful soprano, Christine Daaé, who becomes the obsession of a mysterious masked man who lives in the underground labyrinths of the Paris Opera.More performances at the Monte Carlo Opéra, from 16 to 31 December.

Torino

From 10th to 15th at the Teatro Alfieri the musical “Cabaret”, with Arturo Brachetti and Diana Del Bufalo; directed by Brachetti and Luciano Cannito, who also takes care of the choreography; Brachetti and Cannito also signed the translation and adaptation. It is one of the most famous musicals, based on a novel by Christopher Isherwood and set in Berlin in the 1930s, during the Nazis’ rise to power. He has received numerous awards, including eight Tony Awards. The music is by John Kander, also author of other successful musicals, such as “Chicago” and the film “Kramer vs. Kramer”; the lyricist is Fred Ebb. It is from this musical, staged in 1966, that the film was based in 1972 with Liza Minnelli and directed by Bob Fosse, winner of eight Oscars. After the previews in Turin the musical will be staged in Rome at the Teatro Brancaccio, from 18 October to 12 November; then on tour until February 11th.

Milano

From 12 October to 5 November the eighth edition of JazzMi, over 200 concerts, meetings with artists, books, films and special events. The great names of world jazz, the vitality of the contemporary scene, the sound and fury of the jazz to come. From the two main hubs, the Triennale and the Blue Note, JazzMi will spread throughout the city, from the Volvo Studio Milano to the large theaters such as Teatro Arcimboldi, Teatro Dal Verme, Teatro Carcano and the Conservatory, passing through the ADI Design Museum, Armani/ Silos, Eataly Smeraldo, Cascina Nascosta and BiM. There will be no shortage of clubs, such as Alcatraz, Fabrique, Magazzini Generali, Santeria, Biko, Circolo Magnolia, Base, and even new spaces such as Horto Restaurant and Armani/Bamboo Bar. Antonio Sánchez, one of the drummers of prominent on the contemporary scene, author of the soundtrack of the Oscar-winning film “Birdman”. In addition to the theaters and halls mentioned above, the festival will also pass through many venues, Milan also plays jazz in many venues and cultural partners.