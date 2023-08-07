Musician Chen Kuangrong Passes Away at 52: Remembering the Talented Creator of ‘At Least You’

Musician Chen Kuangrong, also known as Davy or Da Fei, has reportedly passed away at the age of 52, according to Hong Kong media. The news was confirmed by his teammate, Jimmy. Chen Kuangrong was a member of the bands Anodize and LMF and was known for his skills as a guitarist, drummer, and music producer.

Chen Kuangrong’s passing was announced by his LMF teammate, Mai Wenwei, on a social media platform. Mai Wenwei posted a heartfelt tribute saying, “Farewell…Best friend…Less…It’s a good journey…RIP…”

Last year, Chen Kuangrong and his wife relocated to Japan. His incredible drumming abilities caught the attention of many music producers, who invited him to work as a musician in recording studios. Subsequently, he became a drummer for numerous singers’ concert tours. Throughout his career, he collaborated with renowned artists such as Leslie Cheung, Faye Wong, and Eason Chan.

The news of Chen Kuangrong’s death has saddened the music industry, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief and paying tribute to his talent and contributions to the music world.

