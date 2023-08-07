Home » Musician Chen Kuangrong Passes Away at 52: Remembering the Talented Creator of ‘At Least You’
Entertainment

Musician Chen Kuangrong Passes Away at 52: Remembering the Talented Creator of ‘At Least You’

by admin

Musician Chen Kuangrong, also known as Davy or Da Fei, has reportedly passed away at the age of 52, according to Hong Kong media. The news was confirmed by his teammate, Jimmy. Chen Kuangrong was a member of the bands Anodize and LMF and was known for his skills as a guitarist, drummer, and music producer.

Chen Kuangrong’s passing was announced by his LMF teammate, Mai Wenwei, on a social media platform. Mai Wenwei posted a heartfelt tribute saying, “Farewell…Best friend…Less…It’s a good journey…RIP…”

Last year, Chen Kuangrong and his wife relocated to Japan. His incredible drumming abilities caught the attention of many music producers, who invited him to work as a musician in recording studios. Subsequently, he became a drummer for numerous singers’ concert tours. Throughout his career, he collaborated with renowned artists such as Leslie Cheung, Faye Wong, and Eason Chan.

The news of Chen Kuangrong’s death has saddened the music industry, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief and paying tribute to his talent and contributions to the music world.

The original title of the news article reporting his passing is “At least you” creator Chen Kuangrong died at the age of 52. The article was edited by Li Xiaoling.

See also  "Dark Glory 2" Song Hye Kyo, Li Daoxuan and other main creators will not be interviewed|Dark Glory|Song Hye Kyo|Li Daoxuan_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com- Sina

You may also like

Jorge Lanata analyzed the ruling party candidates: “Massa...

Pichoncito Santillán made the podium in the World...

Dr. Ana María Polo Surprises Fans with Unexpected...

Emicida: rapper, neo-sambist and prejudice killer

Ukraine I Ex-US General Ben Hodges reprimands Germany...

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Preference for Voluptuous Women: Will Yailin...

Remembering the Life and Legacy of Xu Guanying:...

Michelle Hunziker: Great performance! In the sea she...

Siblings for Roycie: Rebel Wilson forges offspring plans

“Post from Wagner”: Columnist Franz Josef Wagner turns...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy