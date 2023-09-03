Musician Jimmy Buffett, Known for “Margaritaville” and Empire of Restaurants, Dies at 76

Musician and entrepreneur Jimmy Buffett, known for popularizing beachy soft rock with his hit song “Margaritaville,” has passed away at the age of 76. Buffett’s official website and social media accounts announced his death, stating that he passed away peacefully on September 1, surrounded by family, friends, music, and dogs. The statement did not disclose the cause or location of his death, although Buffett had previously postponed concerts in May due to illness.

“Margaritaville,” released in 1977, became an anthem for carefree and laid-back living. The song depicts a loafer on his front porch, observing tourists and indulging in a relaxed lifestyle. It quickly gained popularity, spending 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaking at number 8. “Margaritaville” was even inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016 for its cultural significance.

Buffett’s success went beyond music, as the song inspired the creation of restaurants, resorts, and a variety of products, turning his vision of island life into a multibillion-dollar empire. He was ranked 18th on Forbes’ list of the richest celebrities, with a net worth of $1 billion.

Although Buffett’s music received mixed reviews from critics, his dedicated fan base, known as “Parrotheads,” embraced his catchy tunes and carefree spirit. His unique blend of Gulf Coast country, pop, folk, and rock, infused with Caribbean influences, gained him a loyal following.

Tributes have poured in from fans, celebrities, and musicians alike. Buffett’s brand, Margaritaville, expanded into various industries, including clothing, resorts, food, and beverages. His legacy will continue to live on through his music, as well as the Margaritaville brand. In addition to his musical career, Buffett also wrote several books and ventured into filmmaking.