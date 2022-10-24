Michigan-born singer and songwriter Johnny Manuel released his new EP “Younger Skin” this month, featuring four singles from the album, featuring Grammy-winning artist and producer Nick Littlemore and emerging artists Man Aidan Laprete fencing.

Johnny Manuel discovered his love of acting and music at a young age in the church choir, and has been known for his appearance on shows like America’s Got Talent and Eurovision. As a representative of outstanding musicians in the LGBTQ+ community, Johnny also seeks to express his artistic vision through various creative collaborative projects.

Along with the release of this EP, Johnny also brought a music video for his new song “The Others”. This time, Hypebeast invited Johnny Manuel to share the 15 songs he listened to in 5 different scenarios. If you are interested, you may check it out on Apple Music.

1. Beyoncé – Energy (Scene: Fitness) This song gives me the motivation I need every time I work out! 2. Jesse Reyez – Gatekeeper (Scene: Work) There are some songs that just keep me focused, and this one has to be one of them. 3. The 1975 – Love It If We Made It (scene: hanging out with friends) Pure Vibes! 4. Rihanna – Desperado (Scene: Work) Rihanna always motivates me to keep going and never give up. 5. Sza – Good Days (Scene: Relax) This song provides the perfect relaxation tune when I need to take a deep breath. 6. Empire of the Sun – I’ll Be Around (Scene: Driving) This song is the road trip must-have song everyone needs. 7. Sault – Wildfires (Scene: Driving) Sault is doing some of the best music, I listen to this song a lot when I’m driving and it never disappoints. 8. Marvin Gaye – Sexual Healing (Scene: Hanging out with friends) Marvin Gaye’s songs are really amazing, he always uses music to set the mood and set the tone. 9. Lauryn Hill – Guarding The Gates (Scene: Relax) When Lauryn sings in your ears, it’s always relaxing and the songs sound so good. 10. Janet Jackson – Together Again (scene: hanging out with friends) The dance music of our seniors always reminds me to cherish the time with my friends because life is short. 11. Harry Styles – Golden (Scene: Driving) Perfect pop that only Harry can do, his songs make you feel happy, but deliver it in a musical form. 12. Washed Out – Feel It All around (Scene: Relax) When this song starts playing, my mood always calms down. 13. Luther Vandross – Never Too Much (Scene: Hanging out with friends) Luther’s voice is second to none, and with the rhythm Groove and arrangement, it’s pure enjoyment. 14. Maxwell – Lake By The Ocean (Scene: Relax) One of the sexiest songs ever! 15. Angie Stone – Wish I didn’t Miss You (Scene: Driving) This is a breakup song like no other, with an original beat that makes people dance!

In addition, we also asked Johnny to share his favorite book videos for us, let’s take a look together.

Creative Visualization

Author: Shakti Gawain

“I’ve read this book back and forth many times over the past few years, as a reference book, it provides me with practical tools to focus on my goals and ambitions, and gives me methods to guide me on how to use My mind’s eye to achieve these goals. I use it a lot when writing my new album, Younger Skin. In music creation I focus not only on the result I want, but also on delivering it throughout the creative process The feeling I wanted to express was beyond my expectations, so I love this book!”

Heartbreak High

Director: Adam Curtis

“I love this show because of the diversity of the cast and the credibility of the characters. Everyone in the show is really good, and Darren and I feel the same way, because We’re both black and queer and have similar personalities. And then there’s the Malakai character because he’s questioning things and trying to figure out who he is and what he wants. Every character sees a little bit of himself.”



Sade – Lovers Rock



“Sade is my favorite, this album has seen the worst and the best times of my life and as soon as I hear this album it immediately transports me to a safe and comfortable environment. It can be used in the coldest of Warm on winter nights and cool breeze on sunny summer days, I think I’ll be listening to this album over and over again. I also heard they’re working on a new project in the studio, and I can’t wait to think about it Hear about their new creations.”