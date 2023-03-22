Home Entertainment MUSIK.MARKT: Application until March 31st – mica
BASIS.KULTUR.WIEN and Marktamt bring music to the Viennese markets. Applications from artists will be accepted until March 31st. assumed.

Vienna (OTS) – To all musicians in Vienna: Apply now and liven up Viennese markets with sound in May! This year’s motto is: 21st Century Sounds – New Sounds from Vienna.

Whether it’s well-established genres such as classical, jazz, folk, young sounds from pop, rock and hip-hop or electronic music as well as completely unknown and genre-spanning music, musicians have until March 31st to apply.

BASIS.KULTUR.WIEN organizes the annual concert series together with the market office (MA59). MUSIC.MARKET. In May 2023, the Viennese markets will be used for concerts every Friday and Saturday.

Click here to apply: https://kulturvorort.at/musikmarkt/

BASIS.CULTURE VIENNA

