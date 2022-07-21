ROME – A new grain is coming for Elon Musk. After the quick trial granted to Twitter by the Delaware court for the well-known story of the failure to purchase the social network, the Tesla owner will find himself involved in a lawsuit for alleged misleading advertising and data protection violation. To make these heavy accusations was the Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband (Vzbv), or the powerful Federation of German consumer organizations that criticize Tesla for having made misleading statements about how many carbon dioxide emissions consumers save by buying an electric vehicle from the Californian house. Furthermore, according to Vzbv lawyers, the “Wächter-Modus” protection mode, which records the surrounding environment via the car’s cameras, violates German data protection laws. “Tesla’s mode of protection should protect the vehicle – points out Heiko Dünkel, head of the legal enforcement team at Vzbv – However, Tesla hides the fact that it is practically impossible to use it in a manner compliant with data protection laws. Users should obtain consent for the processing of personal data from passers-by who happen to be near the car. Those who use the function therefore violate the law on data protection and risk a fine ”. According to the consumer association, Tesla also makes misleading claims when it advertises CO2 savings in purchasing its electric cars.

The advertising of his Model 3 on the Internet with CO2 emissions equal to “0 g / km” is accused, and then again “Tesla has only one mission: to accelerate the transition to sustainable energy”, or “Tesla’s credo: the faster we overcome our dependence on fossil fuels and achieve an emission-free future, the better ”. Consumers therefore assume, according to Vzbv, that by purchasing the vehicle they will reduce CO2 emissions from passenger cars in general and for many buyers this is a decisive reason to switch to an electric car. “The reality is different – they explain to Vzbv – what Tesla cars save in terms of CO2, vehicles from other manufacturers are allowed to emit it in addition. And Tesla makes money. According to his own data, in 2020 alone the company earned $ 1.6 billion from the sale of “emission credits”, or emission rights that allow other manufacturers to exceed the limits applicable to their fleet. In the EU, this happens through the union of different producers that form emission pools. However, the company only informed about the sale of emission credits before ordering the vehicle on page 30 of the environmental impact report in English, which could be downloaded from the website ”. In short, as if the numerous events involving the operation of Tesla cars were not enough, this new headache arrives, which will be evaluated by the Berlin court.