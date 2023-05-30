must pay for a trip to the Bariloche Meeting

For the first time a sentence was handed down for street harassment in Neuquén, as RÍO NEGRO reported in March. The facts spread for three years. the lawyers They highlighted the actions of justice for applying the gender perspective.

The first instance ruling obliges the man to pay compensation. “We are in time for the defendant appealedbut so far there is no news,” said Yamile Yahuar, a lawyer for the Y&S studio who intervened in the case together with his two companions Emiliano Saavedra and Candela Fernández Serrat.

“We did not see cases of street harassment in the civil field of damages, there was no other decision like this in Neuquén,” he said. The fact that motivates the lawsuit is street harassment that lived the complainant from 2015, when she met the man in an interview. From that moment “he approached the house several times”the lawyer recounted.

In 2018 there was a particular situation in which the complainant was returning to the dusk to his home and saw the man again. Fear motivated her to make a complaint for gender violence.

«What he does is really important: contact Line 148 of assistance to violence “, Yahuar commented. From the device they advised him to continue with the file in the civil court, that provided protective measures with a georeferenced device and notifying the man.

the young He reported what happened on his social networks. “This generated, in addition to the harassment, another instance of harassment, where the man made a criminal complaint and justice gave him course for slander and insults, “said the lawyer. She commented that it was at that momentin 2019, where the firm Y&S intervened.

from the studio decided to file a claim for damages “For everything that the criminal process had caused him, for everything he experienced,” said the lawyer.

March 16 They sentenced the man for street harassment and he must compensate her.

The civil judge, María Eliana Reynals, pointed out: “the testimonies produced account of the suffering experienced by (the girl), at first in the face of street harassment and then due to submission to criminal proceedings for having exercised her right to denounce.” .

He added: «The presence of the defendant in the vicinity of the plaintiff’s home is not justified either, on the grounds that he attended the mechanical workshop”.

Street harassment in Neuquén: a ruling with a gender perspective

To determine the amount of compensation, Reynals said: “I will take as an objective parameter the value of a 5-day stay trip with full board and transfer to the city of Bariloche where it will be held in October 2023 the Plurinational Meeting of Women«, more damage caused.

«We thought a glitch that manages to mention work of the hotline for violence, the first court that intervenes and ours,” said Yahuar. He also highlighted “the judge at the time of ruling apply the gender perspective“, he finished.

Street harassment involves practices carried out by an unknown person in a public space (street, transport, square) against another, based on gender, identity and/or sexual orientation. The harassed person suffers an attack on her freedom and integrity. It causes intimidation, hostility, degradation, humiliation and generates a hostile climate that changes their daily life.



