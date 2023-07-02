Must-Watch Movies Coming to Netflix in July: From Original Rom-Coms to Thrilling Sci-Fi

Title: Must-Watch Films Coming to Netflix in July: A Blend of Originals and Classics

Subtitle: Netflix aims to strengthen its streaming dominance with a diverse lineup of films

Streaming giant Netflix is set to captivate audiences in July with an extensive offering of films, ranging from originals to classics. With an aim to solidify its dominance in the streaming industry, the platform is bringing a wide selection of titles across various genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone. While the abundance of choices can be overwhelming, we’ve narrowed down the top five movies that you won’t want to miss this month.

“The Five Movies Coming to Netflix in July That You Must See”

“One for the Laughs: Some In-Laws of Arms to Take”

Kicking off the list is a hilarious romantic comedy headlined by Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin. This Netflix original production promises to bring laughter and entertainment throughout July. Centered around Owen Browning, a no-nonsense bank manager about to tie the knot with the love of his life, Parker, the plot takes an unexpected twist when a group of Phantom Bandits hold up his bank. What ensues is Owen’s mistaken belief that the outlaws are his future in-laws, who coincidentally arrive in town.

Release date on Netflix: July 7

“Bird Box Barcelona: A Sequel Emerges”

Following the immense success of “Bird Box: Blind,” Netflix brings forth its much-anticipated Spanish film sequel. With an engaging storyline and a cast led by Mario Casas, “Bird Box Barcelona” aims to replicate the phenomenon of its predecessor. The plot revolves around Sebastián, who embarks on a solitary journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona after a mysterious force decimates the world‘s population. As he forms a complex alliance with other survivors, they attempt to escape the city, but an unexpected sinister threat looms over their every move.

Release date on Netflix: July 14

“Tyrone’s Clone: A Sci-Fi Comedy with Jamie Foxx”

Amid speculation about his health, Jamie Foxx returns to the big screen alongside John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in this highly anticipated original sci-fi comedy from Netflix. In a neighborhood plagued by chilling events, an unlikely trio sets out to unravel a sinister government conspiracy in the 1970s.

Release date on Netflix: July 21

“Paradise: The Dark Side of Biotech”

Taking the viewers on an intriguing journey, the German sci-fi thriller “Paradise” stands as one of Netflix’s most captivating bets in July. The story unfolds in a universe where years of life can be exchanged for money. A man discovers the dark side of the biotech company he works for when his wife is forced to sacrifice 40 years of her life to repay a debt.

Release date on Netflix: July 27

“The Revenant: Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-Winning Performance”

Netflix brings audiences the gripping 2015 feature film “The Revenant” this month, featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. A must-watch for fans, this harrowing tale of survival and revenge, set in the 1820s, follows a hunter left stranded by the Missouri River, determined to seek vengeance on a ruthless mercenary.

Release date on Netflix: July 1

As Netflix continues to expand its catalog, these enticing films are just a peek into the multitude of options available to subscribers in July. With these diverse offerings, the streaming giant aims to keep audiences entertained and engaged, further establishing its dominance in the world of streaming.