My 10 Recipes with Beans – Panelaterapia

Beans are an extremely popular food in Brazilian cuisine and I have separated the best recipes with beans for you, as Brazilians love beans so much that, for many, a meal without them is simply not complete. Now you can branch out with these ideas!

Start my 10 favorite recipes.

1 – the famous Feijoada, but I advise you to go to this post where I explain everything so you can never make a mistake again

2 – For those of you looking for a different dish, here I teach you Chilli Nachos, which is essential in a Mexican-themed dinner, but pay attention to the pepper!

3 – Coming directly from the colonization of Brazil, Feijão Tropeiro is a recipe that everyone likes and has certainly tried

4 – In the same spirit, here is a recipe that is found in every bar to accompany a meeting of friends, the famous bean broth.

5 – And my recipe for Fatty Beans that no one can resist, pick out a very crispy cabbage and a fluffy rice and try it out

For many Brazilians, beans are more than just a food item. He is a source of comfort and a symbol of the country’s culture. It is a food that can be found on every table, in all regions of Brazil, in fact it is also appreciated by all social classes. Because Brazilians’ love for beans is so strong that it’s hard to imagine the country’s cuisine without them.

There are 5 more

And that brings us to the next 5 recipes that I highlight:

6 – The Bean Soup that can never be missing when the cold weather arrives and is a food that every grandmother has already made for her grandson. It’s time travel in the form of food

7 – Pasta with Beans and Cutlets, this is a different recipe that will definitely bring you lots of compliments

8 – For those who like bean salad, this one made with white beans is delicious and very refreshing;

9 – It looks like a feijoada but it is not, this recipe for Black Beans with Sausage goes well at any time. It’s one of those that we make on a daily basis and everyone always praises it.

10 – And finally, my Beans with Sirloin and Peas recipe that is to make everyone feel like it, it looks like soup, but it is not, it looks like a side dish but it is not, it is one of those delights that we just stop eating when you can’t take it anymore!

And long live the Beans

In summary, beans are a food that occupies a special place in the cuisine and culture of Brazil and of course here in my corner. It is a versatile, nutritious and delicious ingredient that can be found in a wide variety of dishes. For Brazilians, beans are more than just a food, they are a symbol of the country’s cultural identity and an important element of its culinary tradition.

I leave as a bonus my video recipe of the wonderful Bean Soup that I always make

So if you liked any recipe with beans that I left here for you, it’s time to leave your comment telling your opinion and if you make any of these recipes and post them, be sure to tag me on social networks, I love to see what you make!