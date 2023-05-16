“My brother deserved justice”

Yesterday the popular jury that intervened in the case of Facundo Castillo announced its final verdict. At the hearing, Ramiro Gutiérrez was found guilty of the murder of Facundo in Cipolletti. Subsequently, in the caesura trial, the penalty will be defined. Today his brother, Emiliano Castillo expressed on RN Radio, “justice was done.”

news news–summary news–55-81″>

On Monday, after more than two hours of deliberation and seven days of hearing, the popular jury found Ramiro Gutiérrez guilty for the crime of simple homicide and the five attempted homicides who had the friends of Facundo Castillo as victims.

Facundo’s brother Emiliano Castillo, stated that they were very stressful days, but that they are satisfied with the jury’s decision. “It was crazy, six days that we were very nervous. But we are satisfied with the decision of the jury, they always worked very well, with the truth and that gave us peace of mind. Tiredness and listening to everything that was said inside generates stress, and many sensations that are difficult to control. The decision corresponds to what we expected, my brother deserved that justice be done, ”he said.

In addition, he referred to the theory that Gutiérrez’s defense tried to impose in the trial, that it was an accident and that Ramiro did not want to kill Facundo. He stated, “he used the car as a weapon and he rammed a group of boys who were saved by the actions of another. They wanted to cling to a version that they took out of the galley. They always acted with pride, I was not surprised by the attitude they had. They have always believed that they are unpunished, but everything has a limit”.

The brother, too He assured that they did not believe the apologies that Gutiérrez offered at the end of the trial. “We did not believe him, he apologized from his theory and not from the truth. She used apologies and cried at a time when she wanted to move the jury. The jury decided based on the evidence,” she stated.

On the other hand, He specified that they hope that justice will be done at all stages of the trial, including the penalty. But he also announced that it would not be surprising if Gutiérrez’s defense appealed the jury’s decision. “They are always going to look for the return,” he concluded.

During the trial, the prosecution and the complaint managed to prove their theory to the popular jury, that on December 19, 2021 Ramiro Gutiérrez would have gotten into his BMW truck, crossed the red light and turned in a U. Then, he accelerated in the direction of the shoulder where the youths were and with the front of his truck hit Facundo Castillo and dragged him 14 meters. Another person managed to push the group of five friends and saved them from being run over.

It is expected that the trial of caesura is held next May 29, there andThe technical judge will define the amount of the penalty.

Listen to Emiliano Castillo in “Vos al Aire”, by RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

Tune in RIO NEGRO RADIO. Listen to us on FM 90.9 from Neuquén, on FM 105.7 from Roca, on rionegro.com.ar/radio or through our App (here for Androidhere for iOS).

news news–summary news–55-81″>



