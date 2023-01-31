Home Entertainment My brother from abroad took a picture of taking the subway in Paris. Netizens: Sci-fi movies are still conservative-fast technology-technology changes the future
Entertainment

by admin
Taking the subway in China, everyone is basically orderly and well-behaved, and there will not be too many arbitrary things happening, but in Paris, France, it is a completely different scene.

Recently, a young brother from abroad shared what he saw and heard on the Paris subway. After reading it, domestic netizens said:Science fiction movies are still conservative

The little brother started to experience pupil quakes when he walked into the subway station. Along the way, he metThose who carry the washing machine up the stairs, those who have a coil of cables on their heads, those who cut their hair in front of a billboard, those who brush their teeth while walking in nightgowns

Not to mention, there are people wearing medieval warrior iron helmets, gesticulating against the air, trying to “manipulate” the subway into the station;

After finally getting on the subway, something even more shocking happened to him:Some people are walking birds, some are doing handicrafts, some are hanging on the handrails, some are throwing garbage outside the car windows, some are dancing in underwear against the car windowsSomeone hid his head in the big ball and shook it from side to side, all kinds of strange things and different postures.

What is even more incomprehensible is that,The people around me seem to be used to these behaviors and go about their own businessand no one will come forward to stop some indecent behavior. I have to say that this kind of atmosphere is really fun.

Netizen: It seems that they are not mentally normal, but they feel relaxed, but if the situation in China is also the same, I am afraid that they will be widely criticized.

