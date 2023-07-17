My car plays rock. 10 models for 10 stars

ROME – “My car plays rock”: taking up the title of the famous hit by Ivano Fossati, we have chosen 10 cars particularly loved by some stars of the international music scene.

Several have gone down in history for having even been the place where many artists, traveling in traffic or moving from one concert to another, have found inspiration and composed unforgettable songs behind the wheel. While others are still remembered today as the protagonists of anecdotes that marked the lives of their respective owners. Here they are, enjoy reading but, above all, enjoy “listening” imagining the notes of their engines and more.

1 Blue Lena. la Bentley di Keith Richards

It’s the blue Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur that Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards bought brand new from British dealer HR Owen in 1965, christening it after noir blues legend Lena Horne. With her the Stones made memorable journeys, told in the many biographies of the band, not only on the roads but also “mental” assuming alcohol and drugs kept in a special compartment hidden on board. Legend has it that just as he was driving Blue Lena to “Keef” the 5 notes of the most famous guitar riff in rock history came to mind. That of Satisfaction, recorded by the same on one of the first Philips cassette players, whistling it, not to forget it after a fight with Mick Jagger. And then processed with the fuzz-tone so that it “explodes” on the strings of his Gibson. Thank you Blue Lena.

2 Rolls Royce Phantom V by Steve Weaver di John lennon

On display today at the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, Canada, it is the most famous car that belonged to John Lennon. The leader of the Beatles bought it in 1965 choosing it black, identical to the one used by Queen Elizabeth. Two years later, on the occasion of the release of the album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts, Lennon however decided to give a psychedelic touch to his four-wheel campaign in line with the nascent period of the “Summer of Love”. He turned to JP Humbert’s coachbuilders who in turn contacted the painter and sculptor Steve Weaver who made the Goodwood limousine a distinct work of art with its flashy yellow bodywork decorated with designs inspired by gypsy culture. The car was also modified inside, the rear seat replaced by a double bed and a television, a radiotelephone, a refrigerator and a stereo system with a professional studio recorder were installed in the passenger compartment to record any pieces while the car was moving. bands.

3 The Aston Martin DB6 of Mick Jagger

The founder and frontman of the Rolling Stones has owned and still owns many cars today. To one in particular, although he no longer has it, he has however remained particularly attached. We are talking about the midnight blue colored Aston Martin DB6, one of the few purchased by himself in person, bought in 1968 after the song “Beggars Banquet” became a success making the Stones famous all over the world. “In two years we made more money than we ever could have imagined and burned tons of it in parties and excesses. Buying Aston Martin was a way of telling my family that I had finally made a breakthrough and was independent,” Jagger said. It was precisely with Gaydon’s car that the English musician was among other things the protagonist of a curious accident in the center of London in September 1966. While walking down Great Titchfield Street, taking a ride with his girlfriend at the time, model Chrissie Shrimpton, he rammed a Ford Anglia without serious consequences. Leading this was the Countess of Carlisle Ela Hilda Aline Beaumont who asked Jagger for an autograph.

4 Nick Mason’s Ferrari GTO

The drummer and co-founder of Pink Floyd has a veritable collection of cars which he jealously guards in the garage of his Ten Tenths stable in the middle of the English countryside. It features over 60 vintage racing cars, including a 1901 Panhard and a 1920s Bugatti. The most valuable, however, is the Ferrari 250 GTO, chassis 3757GT, purchased by Mason in 1978 for a few tens of thousands of pounds. Finished third overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1962, the extremely rare Red now far exceeds fifty million euros in quotations. However, the greatest value it has for the famous musician is linked to the fact that, thanks to the sports car from Maranello, by giving it as a guarantee to quickly obtain financing, Pink Floyd were able to organize the Momentary Lapse of Reason tour. Planetary show, which lasted two years with over 5 million spectators and revenues of 135 million dollars.

5 Elvis Presley’s De Tomaso Pantera

While adoring his Stutz Blackhawk, set up by Carrozzerie Padane in Modena, the American rock icon established a true love-hate relationship with a De Tomaso Pantera. Bought in 1971, yellow in color and registered 1-NV245, the car was chosen by the King to give it to his girlfriend Linda Thompson. However, it was used on many occasions by the musician himself, who tried several times to abandon it along the way due to continuous mechanical problems. Rumors tell that one day, before selling it in 1976 after having made a mad dash on the Mississippi Interstate driving at over 130 miles per hour taking his hands off the wheel, taken by despondency Presley even shot at the car sending the windshield shattering, causing a hole in the driver’s door and exploding a tire.

6 Rod Stewart’s Lamborghini Countach

A lover of excesses and nicknamed “Rod the Mod” for his personal conception of elegance, Rod Stewart has always loved cars as much as women. Above all the Lamborghinis including a very rare Countach 25th Anniversary which he made his own in 1988. This is the model created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese, produced in only 658 units and designed by a very young Horacio Pagani, then founder of Pagani Automobili. The car was recently sold at an auction for $550,000 with all original certificates including a copy of the registration certificate from when it belonged to the first owner. When asked by some newspapers, Rod Stewart said he wanted to get rid of the car certainly not for economic reasons but for bad sentimental memories related to it. Even stars can cry heartaches and in this case on the seats of a dream sports car.

7 Johnny 3, la Jaguar XJ at Nicko McBrain

Officially dubbed “Greatest Hits”, the Jaguar XJ that the Iron Maiden drummer has built together with the master craftsmen of the Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works in Coventry is truly special. Affectionately called by the musician himself also with the name “Johnny 3”, being his third car with the jaguar on the bonnet, it is a reworking of a 1984 XJ which required approximately 3,500 hours of work and over 4,000 redesigned components. Exhibited in 2018 at the Geneva Motor Show to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the XJ, the car has been modified in the mechanics and recalls the owner’s profession in the interior fittings. The aluminum rotary controls on the dash are inspired by Marshall electric guitar amplifier pots. While the pedals recall those of the battery in the shape and in the chrome and black finishes. Finally, on the steering wheel is Nicko’s mascot, “Eddie Growler”.

8 La Aston Martin DB5 at Paul McCartney

Sold several times at auction and highly coveted by collectors, Paul McCartney’s Aston Martin DB5 has gone down in history not only for having belonged to the famous Beatles musician, but also and above all because inside it the Liverpool band recorded for the first time on a tape recorder recovered from the dashboard Hey Jude. That is the historic song born from McCartney’s inspiration while he was on his way to visit John Lennon’s son. Purchased after the Beatles’ Ed Sullivan Show and the filming of the film Hard Day’s Night, the DB5 was customized with several unique accessories, including a Philips Auto-Mignon turntable. It was also weakened, at McCartney’s request, in order to be more fluid and gentle in delivery to the advantage of comfort.

9 The Blue Lady

This is Jim Morrison’s Ford Mustang. Named after the blue color of the bodywork, it is shrouded in mystery as is the charismatic leader and frontman of the band The Doors, who officially died in Paris in 1971 at the age of 27 but, according to many, is still alive. In fact, there has been no news of the car, a 1967 Shelby GT 500, since the summer of 1969. There are various explanations for his disappearance. There are those who claim that Morrison drove off Sunset Boulevard at night and smashed it into a pole. While some think that the musician parked it in some airport before leaving for a tour and never found it again when he returned, because it was stolen or removed. The latter hypothesis that still today drives many to look for the car, perhaps hoping to find it stationary, dusty in a garage without anyone knowing its value and history.

10 Bruce Springsteen’s Chevrolet Z28 Camaro

“Lord, the day I win the lottery, I will never drive a used car again.” The words of “Used Cars”, written by Bruce Springsteen in 1982 give a good idea of ​​the importance of the first new car bought by a boss. A Chevrolet Z28 Camaro bought at the age of 32 after royalties from “The River” arrived and he had just finished his nearly three-year world tour. “For the first time I went to play in Europe and anything really seemed possible. I took the satisfaction of a car that made me stand out, drove to my mother’s house and around my old neighborhood and felt like I bought myself a solid gold Rolls-Royce,” Springsteen reveals today recalling with love the car.

