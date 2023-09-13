“My coach raped me 3 times a day”: the shocking complaint of a former French tennis player

The tennis world was shaken upon hearing the statement of the former French athlete this Tuesday. Angelique Cauchywho denounced at the Bourbon Palace in Paris that his coach Andrew Gueddes the “raped three times a day” during his adolescence.

The former tennis player’s statement was given in front of an investigative commission that was launched in July and points against the coach sentenced in 2021 to 18 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting four minors between 12 and 17 years old.

Child sexual abuse: a crime against humanity?

Cauchy’s relationship with Gueddes began in 1999 when he began training her at the Sarcelles club, at the age of 12.

The ordeal that Angélique Cauchy experienced

The then girl faced an ordeal during a rally in the French commune of La Baule and detailed it in her testimony.

“He took his victims to La Baule, far from home, completely uprooted.to move to higher stages. They were the worst fifteen days of my life; He raped me three times a day. The first night he asked me to go to her room and I didn’t. And so she entered mine. It was worse. I was imprisoned“I couldn’t go out when I wanted,” said the 36-year-old Frenchwoman, who months ago said she had been “raped about 400 times“.

“I lived between the ages of 13 and 18 thinking I had AIDS“, he revealed, as published by the French newspaper The Parisian.

Secret games and pajama parties: “the aunt” of Misiones was convicted of abusing 11 minors

“I had a little notebook with the autographs of the PSG players, because I was going to see them at the Camp des Loges. And between those sheets of paper I wrote: ‘I can’t take it anymore, this has to end, I’m going to make it all end,'” he said. , in reference to that analyzed “taking one’s own life”“.

“I told him: ‘You shouldn’t, it’s not right, I don’t want to,’ and he replied: ‘You know this happens sometimes in relationships between coach and student.‘We spend so much time together, it’s normal.’ But I didn’t want to, he was my mother’s age,” she added about what the coach told her.

“It was well known that he was not good with young girls. I don’t talk about myself because it wasn’t known about me. But as for the others, there were always those who said: yes, he is with her, he goes out with her. But with 38 years, you don’t date a 15-year-old girl, especially when you’re training her,” he concluded.

ED

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

