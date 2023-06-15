my country’s digital human industry is booming, and “virtual human” is born like this_News Center_中国网

A group of virtual idols and digital employees have emerged, and my country’s digital human industry is booming

This is how “virtual humans” are born

Wearing a VR (Virtual Reality) all-in-one machine, you can step into the portal of the virtual world with one click—in the grass grows and the warbler flies, a grand virtual concert is being staged wonderfully. On the stage, the singer changed his virtual shape to shuttle in different scenes; off the stage, the audience freely moved 360 degrees in the venue, switched from multiple perspectives, or sprinkled flowers and cheered, or approached and interacted. Different from traditional concerts, through the VR interface, everyone can enter the virtual world anytime, anywhere, choose and obtain their own exclusive virtual image, and truly immerse themselves in the virtual scene.

Behind the new business format and new experience is a new professional group that is rising day by day-virtual human designers. The “14th Five-Year Plan” outline includes virtual reality technology as a key industry in the digital economy, and gives a clear development direction to accelerate the application of virtual human scenarios. How are virtual humans created? What is the industry development trend behind it?

The face model needs to disassemble more than 200 detailed indicators

As a reflection of the real world in the virtual world, the virtual human is not only the foundation of the virtual world, but also a “passport” for users to enter the virtual world.

“To put it simply, our job is to create avatars.” Zhang Yunxuan, 27, is a virtual human designer for the PICO Avita virtual human project of smart wearable device company. ” is the key.

The so-called “pinching face” is actually a pondering of turning static into dynamic. Open the 3D modeling software, and a static 3D face model is clearly displayed on the display interface on the left. “If you want to make it move, you need to make every part of your face editable.” Zhang Yunxuan introduced, while clicking on the operation interface on the right, from the forehead, eyebrows, eyes to ears, nose, mouth, Each area corresponding to the five sense organs is disassembled into a specific operational dimension.

In the operation area corresponding to the “nose”, with the movement of the height, front and rear levers, the nose on the face model in the display area will also be adjusted accordingly. Where is the most complicated part? “Eyes!” Zhang Yunxuan was decisive, so that the virtual human has a human-like appearance, and the shaping of the eyes is very important. Move the operation interface to the eye area, and the complex structure can be seen at a glance: from the inner and outer corners of the eye to the upper and lower eyelids, and then to the pupil lens, the fine disassembly of nearly 30 dimensions allows the user to “pinch” the eyes into any type to match different facial features.

Turning static into dynamic seems simple, but the process is very complicated. “From being completely static to being able to knead at will, you have to think twice and gradually progress to a more delicate level. The time it takes is often measured in months.” Zhang Yunxuan said that only by being familiar with the structure of the human face and bone structure can one skillfully dismantle it. The facial features continuously shorten the distance between the virtual person and the real person.

This is not only a technical activity, but also a pursuit of beauty. “To make a good-looking face, you have to think hard about the richness.” Zhang Yunxuan said that a good face model often needs to disassemble more than 200 detailed indicators, behind which is a lot of learning and repetition. walkthrough.

“As an emerging industry, creating virtual humans is often a matter of feeling the stones.” Zhang Yunxuan said that only by continuously following up on cutting-edge trends, updating knowledge reserves, and improving skills in practice can we provide users with a better digital human experience.

Involving artificial intelligence, virtual reality, robots and many other new technologies

For the virtual person, the face pinching is complete, but the design is not yet complete.

The face model designed by the face pincher will be transferred to follow-up links such as makeup modification and clothing matching. In the Avita virtual human project team, the reporter met the virtual human makeup artist and costume artist. In the special design software, the face model was given lip gloss, blush, and eyeliner, and then it was equipped with accessories, changed clothes, Carrying a handbag, “pure makeup” gradually emerges and completes virtual portraits with different styles and distinctive characteristics.

The pinched face model will also be output to the model optimizer at the same time. By writing code, they will further polish and refine the pre-pinned face model to make the virtual human image more vivid and realistic.

“Virtual human design not only needs to use new technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and robots, but also involves multiple links such as digital creation, operation, and management.” According to Dong Guiguan, a senior engineer at the China Electronics Standardization Institute, the development of the digital industry is bound to A number of new occupations have been spawned, such as virtual human designers, engineers and operators. The growth of these occupations requires continuous training and upgrading of the skills and qualities of relevant talents.

The complex process determines that the virtual human designer must become a “generalist”, who must be good at both technology and art. In the early days of his work, Zhang Yunxuan, who was born as an animator, had more than enough art skills but not enough technical skills. “In the connection with the model optimizer, if you don’t understand the program code at all, it is difficult to use effective communication to promote the progress of the work.” Zhang Yunxuan said.

Make up the “compulsory course” of programming, update the industry’s cutting-edge technology trends, and learn from the design ideas of peers… After a day’s work, Zhang Yunxuan bent over his desk to study again. “The new profession puts forward new requirements for personal abilities, and it is necessary to ‘recharge’ at all times.” In his view, uninterrupted learning is not only the key competitiveness of this new profession, but also its charm.

Virtual idols, e-commerce anchors, digital employees, etc. are integrated into more industry scenarios

Switching to a new track and stepping into a new field, Zhang Yunxuan is interested in the vigorous development of my country’s digital human industry.

The world‘s first digital astronaut “Xiaozheng” launched a news program, the virtual employee “Xiaopu” interacted with customers online, and the digital human “Su Dongpo” appeared at the Beijing Book Order Fair… For a period of time, the pace of exploration of digital human commercial applications has continued to accelerate. A large number of digital people have joined different job “posts”. Data shows that by 2030, the scale of my country’s digital human industry is expected to exceed 270 billion yuan, and multiple types of digital human beings such as virtual idols, e-commerce anchors, and digital employees will release value in more fields.

“The diversified expansion of digital human applications has benefited from the continuous progress of my country’s digital technology and the accelerated maturity of the industrial layout.” Dong Guiguan introduced that from the perspective of technology, it includes artificial intelligence, computer vision, speech recognition, natural language processing and other technologies. Continuous progress , providing strong technical support for the development of the digital human industry. From the application point of view, the application field of the digital human industry is accelerating from the entertainment industry to the manufacturing industry, modern service industry and other fields, and continues to penetrate into people’s daily life. From the perspective of the industrial chain, the digital human industry chain is constantly improving. From technology research and development, content production to platform operation and application promotion, my country has basically formed a relatively complete digital human industrial chain.

As an important medium connecting the digital world and the real world, as the popularity of the industry continues to increase, many people are concerned about how virtual humans can be deeply integrated with more industry scenarios in the future to bring people a more immersive digital life experience?

“A more open creator ecology and richer user-created content will become the incremental space for the digital human industry in the future.” According to Tian Shengcai, the head of the virtual human design team of PICO, the transformation from “net celebrity” to “long-term Red”, virtual people need to focus on the participation of the whole people if they want to truly integrate into people’s daily life and fully release the value of the industry. To this end, they developed and launched a set of virtual human design system for the majority of users. Through continuous iteration, they provide more customization space for users to design images.

In addition, the development and production of high-quality virtual human puts forward higher requirements for terminal equipment. Dong Guiguan said that currently virtual humans still use 2D display devices such as mobile phones and smart large screens as the main carrier. Due to the high development and production costs of virtual humans, they still have to be displayed on high-end hardware devices such as 3D scanners, motion capture, virtual reality/augmented reality, etc. Make efforts to better realize the production and display of virtual people.

“Cultivating and expanding new occupations can better promote the digital human industry to accelerate its large-scale application.” Dong Guiguan suggested that by establishing relevant professional training courses, more new professional talents such as virtual human designers can be cultivated to effectively solve the talent gap urgently needed for industrial development. .

At present, the development of my country’s digital economy is in the ascendant. As an important part of it, the scene-based application of virtual humans is expected to inject new momentum into the development of the digital economy. Surrounded by the digital wave, Zhang Yunxuan is optimistic about his career development prospects: “Although the industry is still in its infancy, the development potential is huge. In the long run, new careers are promising.” (Reporter Han Xin)