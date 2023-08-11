Is it their brutal, unyielding sound that pierces open wounds with enviable precision, or their raw, unbridled sex appeal that can hardly be put into appropriate words? The former, without a doubt. Werewolves carry out their mission of launching a new Brute Slingshot every year with flying colors. Unbridled anger and bitter humor have always accompanied the Australians’ sound. Her fourth work „My Enemies Look And Sound Like Me“ reaches again courageously.

Right at the beginning they find themselves “Under The Ground” again. The boilers rattle courageously and mangy, the tempo is high, the grant to the world is palpable in the best sense of the word. Rough Deathgrind, a bit of a groove in between, after two and a half minutes it’s all over again – fits. “Destroyer Of The Worlds” is the blatant opposite, easily exceeds the five and a half minute mark and completely slows down the tempo for long stretches. As a genuine groove monstrosity, the initially tough track causes pain, then it goes forward briefly but painfully – simple, but simply good.

Werewolves don’t reinvent the wheel, and they don’t have to. “I Knew Nothing Then And I Know Less Now” not only has a strong title, but also has absolute banger status. What initially prances through a stomper becomes differentiated as it progresses, slightly broken and – of course – rancid. Playing with the pace, with small sprints and unpolished edges can be absolutely entertaining. Infernal elements with a touch of Black Metal (one hardly wants to speak of melodies) in the second section are enough. “Bring Me To The Kill” is already waiting there, increasing the number of beats to what feels like three times and thrashing around. It doesn’t need more.

Marginal evolution, unbridled anger, and a cynical beating form an unholy alliance: in Werewolves, you know what you’re getting these days, and that’s pretty strong. The latest coup also tries raging extremes, dynamic explosiveness and wholesome hatred, condensed to the essentials. “My Enemies Look And Sound Like Me” continues the series of high-quality brutal releases from Down Under. Straightforward, to the point, always exciting: Werewolves have long since established themselves as a real force.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/11/2023

Available through: Prosthetic Records (Cargo Records)

