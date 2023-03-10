Home Entertainment my fading glory tribe | המלבישה
by admin
Taking advantage of the end of the end of the collection (yes, some of the models are sold out, but what’s left is discounted and the printed t-shirts are on the website) to upload the photos of my friends who agreed to let me take them.

**For those who missed it: Fading Glory is the joint collection of Angeli, his and my Sahar. All in this post**

Fading Glory clan (in order of appearance):
Nirit Gor Karbi and Amir Karbi, Gal’s spouse Idan, Shagib Galam and Jacob Peres, Lilian Barto and Moran Flamoni, Tamara Salem and Uri Gross, Gal Sela, Sarah Gross (my mother) and Tami Bezaleli (stepmother), Abigail Karbi.
(I took everything except for the photos of Gal Sela and her partner that they took in the USA. You may remember them and their house from this post).

>>>
Now everyone dreams of a love lasting and true
But you and I know what this world can do
So let’s make our steps clear that the other may see
And I’ll wait for you
If I should fall behind
Wait for me

